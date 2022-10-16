CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship 2022 officially declared open

Kaieteur News – The official opening ceremony of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship took place yesterday, a day after the matches commenced in the 2022 edition of the event at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The ceremony featured dignitaries of the local government along with executives of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) that were the guest speakers at the opening.

Following that, the rivalries between Guyana, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada resumed in the Boys and Girls under-11 and under-13 divisions, in the morning session.

The morning session included the Boys Under-13 Team events where Guyana suffered a mixed bag. Guyana Team 2 were defeated 0 – 3 by St. Lucia in their round three, Group 1-encounter while Guyana Team 3 lost 1 – 3 to Barbados in their Group 2 encounter.

Guyana Team 1 did find favour to win 3 – 0 in their showdown with Barbados Team 2 in the Group three battle. Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago Team 2 both claimed 3 – 0 results against Grenada Team 2 and Grenada Team 1, respectively.

In the Under-11 Boys Team event, Jamaica were able to defeat Guyana Team 3 (0 -3) in round three of their Group 1 battle. In Group 2, Guyana Team 4 won 3 – 0 against Barbados while Trinidad and Tobago reigned supreme over Guyana Team 2, with a score line that read 1 – 3.

In the Girls U-13 division, Jamaica comfortably won 0 – 3 against Guyana Team 3 in their Round three match in Group 1. In the other encounter Trinidad and Tobago were able to secure a 0 – 3 win over Guyana Team 4.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues today from 10:00 hrs to 12:00 hrs for the morning session then continues at 14:30 hrs with the afternoon session, which is expected to conclude around 18:00 hrs. The tournament is being contested from October 14 – 19 at the venue mentioned earlier.

Results of yesterday’s afternoon session will be published in a later issue.