Chicken is now Mr. Chicken!

Oct 16, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A fowl walk pass dem boys de odder day. As it was passing, it stop, cock it neck proudly and den turn it head in de direction of dem boys.

Dem boys had to look away. Dem could not stare de chicken in it eye. Because chicken now is Mr. Chicken and dem chicken turning dem noses up pon people dese days.

Chicken price now outside de reach ah de poor. Is now more dan $400 per lb pluck weight. At dat price, dem chicken can mek styles pon yuh.

De Prezzie did claim dat how we can be producing we own broiler chickens and mekkin we own feed. De man never promise dat chicken gan be cheap. But dem boys never expect dat de price woulda jump suh high. Dem seh is supply chain crisis. But dem boys wan feel is greediness and exploitation wah cause de price fuh guh suh high.

Dem boys gan get back even though Christmas coming and money gan come in from foreign. And dem boys gan guh and look fuh de fattest and juiciest chicken and dem boys gan bubble it in curry.

Dem boys gan call dat a chicken curry. And as Prezzie seh, whether is chicken curry or curry chicken, dem boys will be having chicken and curry fuh Christmas. Right now dem boys struggling fuh mek ends meet.

Nah talk about turkey. Or even mutton or duck. Dat outside of de range of poor people. Dem boys can’t afford dat nat even with de $28,000 pension bonus wah dem giving de elderly.

Imagine we ah produce oil and we poor people can’t afford fuh buy chicken.

Talk half, leff half.

