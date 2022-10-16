B’dos Royals donate gear to GCA Clubs 

Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Barbados Royals through their physiotherapist, Guyanese Neil Barry Jr., donated cricket gear to five clubs under the umbrella of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA).
“Malteenoes Sports Club, Diplomats, Ace Warriors, Sophia and Positive Foundation of Agricola were the beneficiaries of the benevolent gesture from the Royals camp.”
According to Barry Jr., the team wanted to support at the grassroots level and they hope the gears will assist the clubs in their various programmes.
GCA President, Neil Barry Snr, was present at the simple handing over ceremony and thanked the Royals team for the effort in assisting Georgetown cricket clubs (Sean Devers)
