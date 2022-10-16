Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

B’dos Royals donate gear to GCA Clubs 

Oct 16, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Barbados Royals through their physiotherapist, Guyanese Neil Barry Jr., donated cricket gear to five clubs under the umbrella of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA).

GCA President Neil Barry (left) and reps from 5 GT clubs and Pshyso of Barbados Royals (right) donate the gear to clubs at the MSC ground.  (Sean Devers photo)

“Malteenoes Sports Club, Diplomats, Ace Warriors, Sophia and Positive Foundation of Agricola were the beneficiaries of the benevolent gesture from the Royals camp.”

According to Barry Jr., the team wanted to support at the grassroots level and they hope the gears will assist the clubs in their various programmes.

GCA President, Neil Barry Snr, was present at the simple handing over ceremony and thanked the Royals team for the effort in assisting Georgetown cricket clubs (Sean Devers)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship 2022 officially declared open

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship 2022 officially declared open

Oct 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – The official opening ceremony of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship took place yesterday, a day after the matches commenced in...
Read More
Hat-tricks from Moore, LaRose highlight second day

Hat-tricks from Moore, LaRose highlight second

Oct 16, 2022

President Irfaan Ali and the Sport Ministry deserves credit

President Irfaan Ali and the Sport Ministry...

Oct 16, 2022

Table Tennis stalwart Orville Haslam to visit Guyana

Table Tennis stalwart Orville Haslam to visit...

Oct 16, 2022

ExxonMobil Guyana pumps $3.6M into New Era Futsal tournament

ExxonMobil Guyana pumps $3.6M into New Era Futsal...

Oct 16, 2022

Everest CC Masters overcome Wakenaam Masters by six runs

Everest CC Masters overcome Wakenaam Masters by...

Oct 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • BE PROFESSIONAL!

    Kaieteur News – Within our society there are thousands of good professionals. They are not Politicians; they simply... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]