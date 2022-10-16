B’ce and President’s X1 game called off

GCB’s 50-over Inter-County tourney

Kaieteur News – Defending champions Berbice and the President’s X1 were forced to share the points after their third round GCB senior 50-over Inter-County match was called off yesterday at Providence without a ball being bowled.

Heavy overnight and morning showers on the East Bank of Demerara left the Pitch at the Providence Stadium in a damp condition and although the rain stopped just before mid-day and hazy sunshine prevailed for the rest of the afternoon, it was not hot enough to drastically change the condition of the pitch.

Although the outfield at one of the fastest drying International cricket venues in the world could have facilitated play, the encounter was called off 14:00hrs, the latest time for 20 overs to be played, which would have constituted a match.

The No-Result means that pre-tournament favorites Berbice, moved to 10 points to remain unbeaten, while the President’s X1 collected their first two points to end the tournament with two points.

The Winner of today’s match between Demerara and Essequibo, who are both on four points they both lost to powerhouse Berbice, will clash with team from the Ancient County which continues to churn out the most National cricketers at all levels.

Meanwhile, Stadium Manager Azad Ibrahim said the forecast for today is for overcast conditions but was confident that if there is no rain, today’s game will be played.

“If we had known a few days ago that the games would have been played here we would have prepared the pitch that was not used for the CPL earlier and the match would have been played today (yesterday). But it was nobody’s fault it rained,” said Ibrahim. (Sean Devers)