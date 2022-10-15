Works Ministry staffers head to India for training on new ferry

Kaieteur News – Nineteen officers/technical staffer from the Ministry of Public Works left for India on Friday, October 14, 2022, for training on the new ferry vessel, MV Ma Lisha.

The training, which is expected to last for one week in Kolkata, India, will cover the mechanical and electrical system of the new ferry vessel, stated a press release from the Indian High Commission.

The selected staffers who will be undergoing the training are Mr. Corwin Stepen, Shore Chief Engineer; Mr. Steve Ramsarran, Mechanical Engineer; Mr. Carlton Shivdyal, Chief Engineer; Mr. Ryan Cheeks, Second Engineer; Mr. Orandel Niles, Ordinary Salesman; Mr. Marion Levius, Ordinary Seaman; Mr. Newton Parks, Technician (Electrical); Mr. Godfrey Reece, Technician (Electrical); Mr. Leandre Nelson, Technician (Mechanical); Mr. Orson Linndie, Mate; Mr. Matthew Burke, Mate; Mr. Cleroy Haywood, Captain; Mr. Paul Brotherson, Chief Engineer; Mr. Garfield Karl, Second Engineer; Mr. Courtney Melville, Ordinary Seaman; Mr. Randy October, Ordinary Seaman; Mr. Courtney McDonald, Surveyor of Ships; Mr. Collis Bethune, Technician (Electrical) and Mr. Victor Reid, Chief Mechanical Engineer.

Some of the officers made a courtesy call to the Indian High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa on October 4, 2022. The High Commissioner took the opportunity then to brief them on the ongoing cooperation between India and Guyana of which the MV Ma Lisha was one of the prime examples. He also shared general information on the economic progress, culture, cuisine, tourist places in India, especially in Kolkata.

The MV Ma Lisha Ocean going ferry was built by the premier Indian company, M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., under a Government of India US$12.77 million Line of Credit-cum-Grant project in India.

The ferry will cater to the transportation needs of passengers and cargoes along the river line and coastal routes of the Northwestern district of Guyana. The ferry was launched in India during the month of June 2022 by local Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, Guyana’s High Commissioner to India Charrandass Persaud and other dignitaries.