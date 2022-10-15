Wins for Ruimveldt, CPR, Silverbullet and Demolition

EBD S/D T20 Competition…

Kaieteur News – Ruimveldt, Continental Park Raptors (CPR), Silverbullet and Demolition recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association’s S/D T20 tournament continued recently.

At Laluni, Ruimveldt beat the host by six wickets. Batting first, Laluni made 86 all out with Ron Shuman scoring 23 and Sheldon Domingo 15. Sheldon Alexander claimed 4- 16, Almando Doman had 3-20 and Omesh Danram claimed 2-25. Ruimveldt responded with 92 for 4 in 13.4 overs. Danram made 48 and Dannay Narayan contributed 19 as Glen Campbell picked up 2-34.

At Transport, CPR beat Herstelling A by four wickets. Herstelling A decided to bat and made 126-4. A. Mohamed scored 33, Beepaul Bandoo, 24, and Anand Bharrat, 22 while Myhiem Khan had 2-14 and Ewert Samuels picked up 2-22. CPR replied with 127-6 in 14.3 overs. Jamaul Wilson made 51 off 29 balls with three fours and five sixes while Derrick McAlmont took 2-23.

Demolition CC beat Providence by 44 runs. Demolition CC decided to bat and made 161-9 in 19.5 overs. Cecil Adams scored 46, Damion Vantull, 36, and Corwin Austin, 24. L. Andrews snared 4- 7, F. Hack bagged 2 -31 and R. Segoram picked up 2-24.

Providence scored 117-7 in reply as Jermaine Grosvenor made 29, L. Andrews (23) and T. Satrohan (22) got into their twenties as Narine Dhanraj took 3-14 and Teekaram George, 2-25.

At YMCA Ground, Silverbullet overcame Uprising by 48 runs. Silverbullet batted first and posted 240-6. Ridge Rajaram slammed 11 fours and 11 sixes in a brisk 132 off 52 balls, Christopher Ramnauth made 42 and Roopnarine Ramsundar, 21. W. Larose had 2-48 and O. Sobers bagged 2-45 for the opposition. Uprising made 192-6 with Tait Persaud scoring 48 not out and O. Sobers 44. Jeremiah Benjamin claimed 4-24.