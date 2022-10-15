Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A Games

Oct 15, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The country’s squash player at the South American Games came in for praise from their coach, Garfield Wiltshire.

Nicolette Fernandes showing off her Women’s Singles silver medal.

Following yesterday’s conclusion of the squash events in Paraguay, Wiltshire told Kaieteur News that the team composed of Nicolette and Taylor Fernandes, along with Ashley Khalil and Larissa Wiltshire, had turned in good performances.

(L-R) Guyana’s squash team at the South American Games Larissa Wiltshire, Taylor Fernandes, Nicolette Fernandes and Ashley Khalil.

Guyana reached the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles event, while losing in the round-of-16 in the team’s tournament.

While Khalil didn’t advance in the singles, Nicolette Fernandes played her way to the finals where she had to settle for silver after a humdinger of a match against Colombia’s Laura Perez, losing 3-2.

“The team’s performance has been good. We had a tough loss this morning but every team member gave it their all; could not ask for a bigger effort,” Wiltshire said.

Apart from 2010 and 2022, Guyana never won medals in squash at the South American Games.

At the games in Colombia, Guyana won bronze in the Women’s doubles (Fernandes and Khalil) and team’s event, while Fernandes is the only squash player to win Gold at the South American Games.

In fact, Fernandes and distance athlete Cleveland Forde, are the only Guyanese athletes with gold medals at the South American Games.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Heritage Games off to a flyer at Everest CC Ground

Heritage Games off to a flyer at Everest CC Ground

Oct 15, 2022

Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Read More
Fernandes silver; Allicock, Amsterdam bronze highlight Guyana at S/A Games

Fernandes silver; Allicock, Amsterdam bronze...

Oct 15, 2022

Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

Oct 15, 2022

Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A Games

Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A...

Oct 15, 2022

Wins for Ruimveldt, CPR, Silverbullet and Demolition

Wins for Ruimveldt, CPR, Silverbullet and...

Oct 15, 2022

Parasnauth confident Regal Masters can lift Prime Minister’s Softball Cup trophy

Parasnauth confident Regal Masters can lift Prime...

Oct 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]