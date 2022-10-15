Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A Games

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – The country’s squash player at the South American Games came in for praise from their coach, Garfield Wiltshire.
Following yesterday’s conclusion of the squash events in Paraguay, Wiltshire told Kaieteur News that the team composed of Nicolette and Taylor Fernandes, along with Ashley Khalil and Larissa Wiltshire, had turned in good performances.
Guyana reached the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles event, while losing in the round-of-16 in the team’s tournament.
While Khalil didn’t advance in the singles, Nicolette Fernandes played her way to the finals where she had to settle for silver after a humdinger of a match against Colombia’s Laura Perez, losing 3-2.
“The team’s performance has been good. We had a tough loss this morning but every team member gave it their all; could not ask for a bigger effort,” Wiltshire said.
Apart from 2010 and 2022, Guyana never won medals in squash at the South American Games.
At the games in Colombia, Guyana won bronze in the Women’s doubles (Fernandes and Khalil) and team’s event, while Fernandes is the only squash player to win Gold at the South American Games.
In fact, Fernandes and distance athlete Cleveland Forde, are the only Guyanese athletes with gold medals at the South American Games.
