Rain no play!

Oct 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago when yuh want rain fuh fall, people use to tell yuh fuh organise wan international cricket match. Yuh bound to get rain. And sometimes, it does rain suh much dat one day rain wash out de entire match.

Dem boys remember when dem was suppose to gat a World Series match between West Indies and Australia. Dem had some rain and de match was not able to start pon time.

De ground bin pack to capacity. Some people bin line up from as early as 4 o’ clock in de morning. With de heat of de day and de frustration of de match nah starting, riots bruk out. Dem pelt de Bourda clock and break it.

Bourda was a funny ground. Deh use to have practice wickets which use to be de prablem. De rest ah de ground could be bone dry but once yuh get lil rain, de practice wickets does present a prablem.

Eventually, dem decide fuh build a new stadium. And dem claim was de fastest drying ground in de world. De surface was like sponge. It use to absorb all de rain water. Suh people didn’t have to bother no more about whether rain gan wash out play.

But it look as if de stadium lose it ability to drain water quickly. Dem know dat during de CPL, one ah de matches get rain out after a few hours rain. Dat wouldn’t ah happen in de past. But don’t ask nobody fuh investigate why de ground nah draining like before.

Talk half, leff half.

