Parasnauth confident Regal Masters can lift Prime Minister’s Softball Cup trophy

Kaieteur News – Stalwart softball player Bobby Parasnauth has expressed strong confidence of Regal Master lifting the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup trophy next month in Guyana.

Regal will be competing in the Over-40 category which is the Masters as action is set for the sixth edition in two other categories: Legends (Over-50) and Open (Round-Arm only).

The three-day tournament will get underway from November 11-13 with the first and second round T20 matches slated for various venues in Georgetown before all the finals will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

More excitement for softball enthusiasts as four female teams will be participating as well.

Parasnauth, who is currently residing in Canada, stated his team is stacked with a bunch of seasoned campaigners and that has given him the motivation to be extremely confident.

“ Yes we are extremely confident of winning the Masters category; we have several versatile players like Chien Gittens (vice Captain), Patrick Rooplall, Lennox Marks, Khemraj Dindial, Aftab Shamsudeen, Ijaz Mohammed, Tyrone Sanasie, Timore Mohammed to name a few,” Parasnauth related.

Quizzed about his expectations on a tournament of this magnitude since he has been around for decades, he said he is expecting a keenly competitive tournament.

Eight teams are likely to feature in this category with the winning team set to receive a whooping Guy$600,000 and a trophy. The runners-up team in this category will collect $50,000 and a trophy. Other incentives for outstanding, individuals are also up for grabs.

Notably, Fisherman Masters captured this category trophy in the 2021 edition, but Parasnauth commented that they would not be playing under any pressure rather they are anxious to be the champion side by the completion of the tournament.

“With any Regal team up there is always the pressure to do well as expected from the fans and players alike. We are not defending the title so we are eager to win it,” Parasnauth mentioned.

The tournament will be run under the auspices of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. and in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, these are several other teams that have confirmed their participation and they are: Fisherman Masters, Success Masters, Corriverton Masters, New York Softball Cricket League Masters, Softball Cricket Canada and Hibernia Strikers. Registration is still open.

Teams are expected from Florida, New York, Canada and across Guyana to feature in this year’s mega softball event.