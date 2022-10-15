Opposition must provide addresses for 2020 elections voter impersonators – GECOM

Kaieteur News – For investigators to move forward with investigations into the allegations of voter impersonation during the 2020 elections, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) is being asked to provide the addresses for those persons who reportedly voted but were either dead or out of the country at the time.

The Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) said that based on the request by the opposition party to hand over all the names of persons it listed as voting illegally in the 2020 elections to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the General Register Officer (GRO), it has done so, and is now requesting that the party provide the addresses for those who committed the offences during the last polls. The Election body in a Facebook missive said that GECOM Chairperson, Justice (retired) Claudette Singh on September 28, last, forwarded the opposition’s information to the state agencies, and “…the GPF has since requested that the addresses of the alleged persons to be provided.”

The notice said further that, “Accordingly, the Commission takes this opportunity to inform that the Chairperson, Justice (retired) Claudette Singh has since written to the Chief Scrutineer of the APNU+AFC, Ms. Carol Smith-Joseph requesting that the APNU+AFC provide the necessary information so that the GPF can commence its investigation into the allegations of voters’ impersonation.”

GECOM asserted its commitment toward ensuring that the concerns raised by the APNU+AFC “are adequately addressed in a prioritized manner to ensure a resolution within the shortest time possible” but clarified, that notwithstanding it being the custodian of the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which contains the personal information of all registrants, “the Commission cannot release such information to the GPF owing to confidentiality issues that might arise.”

In a September 20 letter, Chief Scrutineer of the APNU+AFC, Ms. Smith-Joseph wrote to the GECOM requesting that all lists with names of persons who voted in 2020 but were either dead or out the country be sent to state agencies for verification. The letter said that “during the national recount in 2020, the APNU+AFC submitted to the commission several lists of persons for whom votes were cast but who were either dead or not in Guyana on Election Day.” Smith-Joseph said that the party was aware that only a small number of the submissions were forwarded to the Guyana Police Force (the Immigration Office) for verification and that the GPF had returned to GECOM its findings.

She noted that the findings clearly provided evidence of significant voter impersonation. The Scrutineer accused GECOM of failing in its duty to “complete the verification exercise and to complete its own investigation of the matter.” The Opposition representative called therefore for GECOM to forward “all of the information it received from the APNU+AFC” to the GPF and GRO for verification.

She also demanded that it publicly and promptly “release the first set of verified reports already in its possession; restart GECOM’s internal probe into the matter, which it aborted in 2020, and publicly release its own findings; as well as addressing the implications of the findings of that probe; and publicly communicate the corrective actions it proposes, and intends to take to prevent any attempts of voter impersonation in future elections.”

The letter said that “given the importance of the issue to GECOM’s constitutional function of conducting elections that reflect the true will of the Guyanese electorate; building public confidence in elections and in GECOM itself; advancing democracy in Guyana; and enhancing political stability and social cohesion in the country, we urge the Commission to treat this matter with the greatest possible urgency because of its critical nature to the integrity of elections.”