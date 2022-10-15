Law empowers Local Content Secretariat to have unrestricted access to oil companies’ facilities, records, & reports

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 News
OIL SERIES PT 9
By Kiana Wilburg
Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Local Content Legislation, officials attached to the Local Content Secretariat or a representative of that body can have unrestricted access to a contractor, subcontractor or licensee’s facilities, records, reports, documents, data, and information. Such access is allowed for the purposes of monitoring, assessing, evaluating, investigating, auditing, and verifying compliance with the Act.
The law also empowers the Secretariat to develop and maintain measures for the effective implementation of local content by contractors, sub-contractors and licensees.
The Secretariat can also develop and implement strategies that give preference to, or ensure equal treatment of Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies as well as conduct market analysis and make recommendations to the minister.
Background
The Government of Guyana has solidified its commitment to ensuring that the benefits derived from the foreign direct investments into Guyana’s petroleum sector are captured and retained in-country, through the enactment of the Local Content Act.
The law prioritises Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies in the procurement of goods and services for the enhancement of the value chain of the sector.
The Act also serves to enable local capacity development and provides for the investigation, supervision, coordination monitoring, and evaluation of, and participation in, local content in Guyana.
The Local Content Secretariat is mandated to ensure that the provisions of the Act are implemented. It functions as the focal point for the monitoring, evaluation, coordination, and reporting of local content in the petroleum operations of Guyana.
In so far as the Act mandates every Contractor, Sub-Contractor, or Licensee to implement local content as an essential component of their petroleum operations, the Secretariat, through the issuance of industry guidelines, aims to provide detailed and specific guidance to Contractors, Sub-Contractors, or Licensees with regards to their reporting obligations.
The Act obligates Contractors, Sub-Contractors, or Licensees to submit a local content report to the Secretariat, within 30 days after the end of each half calendar year, which is referred to as the Local Content Half-Yearly Report.
Oct 15, 2022Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are about a million Guyanese in and out of the land that one must not expect of them any public... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that if you can drive in Guyana, then you can drive anywhere in the world. The drivers of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]