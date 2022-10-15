Heritage Games off to a flyer at Everest CC Ground

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines.
Following a hiatus of two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, the games made a grand return as athletes are geared to compete in cricket, football, swimming, archery, volleyball and other novelty events.
Prime Minister Retired Brigadier, Hon. Mark Phillips welcomed the athletes and declared the games open. ·
The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in sports throughout the country. He noted that sports play an integral role in the development of the society.
Ministers of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and members of the diplomatic corps were also present at the opening ceremony. .
The games will continue today and conclude tomorrow.
