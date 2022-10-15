Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 Sports
CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship…
Kaieteur News – Host, Guyana, put forth an impressive all-round performance on the opening day of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship, which commenced on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
Success was found by Guyana’s Team 1 and 2 in the under-11 Boys category even though they went up against their fellow countrymen from Guyana Team 3 and 4.
The U13 girls, who are also fielding four teams, mirrored the efforts of the younger Guyanese Boys unit. For the U13 Boys division, wins were also recorded by Grenada Team 1, Grenada Team 2, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago Team.
In other results, first place holders, Trinidad and Tobago, featured in an exciting showdown against Barbados as they registered a 3 – 0 win in the Under-11 category.
In the Boys U13 battle, Guyana Team 2 lost 0 – 3 to Trinidad and Tobago Team 1, while Guyana Team 1 defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2 by a 3-2 margin.
The Grenadian U-13 Team 1 were able to whip Barbados 2, to finish tied for first in the Group.
In Group Two, Grenada 2 defeated Barbados 1, by a 3-0 margin, while Jamaica got the better of Guyana 3.
For the Girls U13 category, Guyana Team 2 registered a 3 – 0 win against Guyana 3, while Guyana 1 brushed aside Guyana 4 by a similar margin.
The action continues today from 10:00 hrs, with the official opening ceremony slated for later in the day.
Oct 15, 2022Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are about a million Guyanese in and out of the land that one must not expect of them any public... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that if you can drive in Guyana, then you can drive anywhere in the world. The drivers of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]