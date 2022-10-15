Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship…

Kaieteur News – Host, Guyana, put forth an impressive all-round performance on the opening day of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship, which commenced on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Success was found by Guyana’s Team 1 and 2 in the under-11 Boys category even though they went up against their fellow countrymen from Guyana Team 3 and 4.

The U13 girls, who are also fielding four teams, mirrored the efforts of the younger Guyanese Boys unit. For the U13 Boys division, wins were also recorded by Grenada Team 1, Grenada Team 2, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago Team.

In other results, first place holders, Trinidad and Tobago, featured in an exciting showdown against Barbados as they registered a 3 – 0 win in the Under-11 category.

In the Boys U13 battle, Guyana Team 2 lost 0 – 3 to Trinidad and Tobago Team 1, while Guyana Team 1 defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2 by a 3-2 margin.

The Grenadian U-13 Team 1 were able to whip Barbados 2, to finish tied for first in the Group.

In Group Two, Grenada 2 defeated Barbados 1, by a 3-0 margin, while Jamaica got the better of Guyana 3.

For the Girls U13 category, Guyana Team 2 registered a 3 – 0 win against Guyana 3, while Guyana 1 brushed aside Guyana 4 by a similar margin.

The action continues today from 10:00 hrs, with the official opening ceremony slated for later in the day.