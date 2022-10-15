Guyana is condemned to ‘sameness’

Dear Editor,

Prescott Mann’s letter, “Respect listeners of radio overall – not just cricket coverage,” is nothing but a time-wasting exercise.

In his last paragraph, his request is that “… Minister Kwame McCoy and his (supposed to be) four experts in the basic use of language…” address these issues (and others) so that there will be “… quality and professionalism (not being far) far removed from international standards and expectations.” This man must be joking. Let me illustrate.

At the practical, ‘day to day’ living, Guyana is a huge sewage tank. Let me point out what I mean in just one area, that is, the traffic. Loud music-minibuses rule the roadways with dangerous erratic and illegal manoeuvres. Their drivers undertake, occupy left/right turning lanes even when they are not turning, and stop in the intersections, awaiting the green light. The drivers are always over the speed limit. They stop randomly, and sometimes right after overtaking. I need not go on.

What I have just mentioned, and many more threatening driving traits have produced headlines such as: “Holidaying Canada-based man dies after being struck by bus”; “Minibus accident claims two lives”; “Minibus driver in Avenue of the Republic fatal accident on $300k bail”; “16 badly injured in minibus accident”; “Bus driver killed in ECD accident previously charged over collision that left lad paralysed” and I can go on and on. The madness is cultural and this ‘caring’ Government remains unmoved.

I ask the following: “Do we have speed limits in Guyana?” “Will the traffic lights ever be equipped with camera?” “When will we have designated bus stops for pickups and drop-offs?” “Is Government bereft of the mental and financial capacity to use things like guard rails, medians and exclusive bus lanes?” I guess the above will fall on ‘deaf ears’ and ‘dumb leaders.’

So, Prescott Mann is crazy to think anything will change or be addressed. Let me move to a second scenario, that is, the garbage situation in this miasmic land. One day, I will take footage of the makeshift garbage-collecting vehicles that dominate this land, especially at the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and campaign among the North American diaspora and foreign embassies here, so that people will know that Guyanese, even the lowest of us, have olfactory limits. The open-back trucks and trailers of tractors that are used reek of a fetidness that penetrates the human body. Making matters worse are the actual low-paid and unprotected workmen who actually sit on top of the garbage, using their body weight and strength to compress the decaying and oozing waste, inclusive of rotten food. Physically, it is dangerous, and medically, it is hazardous.

I repeat, even with two Ministers at the helm (Nigel Dharamlall and Anand Persaud), nothing will change. Guyana has no belonging to a world where ‘safety’ in driving is priority nor where health is safeguarded. Concerning delinquency among the garbage collectors here, I understand their plight. I never complain. I scorn my own garbage even after a few days. What I do is find a safe time and place, of which there are many, and when these hardworking collectors do not show up, I clandestinely deposit. This is the norm after all. In the developed world, garbage workers drive specially designed vehicles for this job. They are also well paid and have huge benefits. Let me now go back to the beginning, when I said that Government media will never change in any way at all. Minister Kwame McCoy and his functional heads are of the same ilk-patronising, unqualified lackeys. Their job is to convey Government news, albeit in a clumsy way. For example, the Chronicle is the least of the dailies, in terms of sale and distribution. Its readership is not even being supported by die-hard Government supporters. It is also the least in size, and its opinion pieces, especially the letter column, is characterised by ‘predictable names.’ The Voice of Guyana is really the ’conduit of the ruling party.’ The plethora of repeated unedited information has chased away listeners.

As a caveat, please note that I have not done any extensive survey nor ‘finding out.’ But this I can say, even in Berbice (and I go there a lot) the VOG and Chronicle are not popular. Buses and taxis have their own music (chutney and rap), and the top paper is the Kaieteur News. If I have my way, I will take Kwame, Neaz Subhan, Leroy Brummel and Tagenarine Mohabir on a survey trip, and I am sure I will prove my case. They need not fear, as I will not give them a writing or grammar test.

Another wish I have is to take President Irfaan Ali and Ministers Dharamlall and Persaud on a garbage-collecting truck ride. I will even bring duck curry and dhal puri for them. They will still have fun, as they will be eating ‘in the air’ while others are working…if they can stand the smell.

Yours truly,

Deodat Singh