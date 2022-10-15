Govt. seeks investors to build, own country’s first oil refinery by 2025

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 News
– successful bidder to get 30 acres of land at Berbice River; enjoy 10-year tax holiday
Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources on Friday issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from interested companies to design, finance, construct and own the nation’s first refinery.
The proposed facility will be designed to process 30,000 barrels of oil per day (b/d) and be located on land provided by the government at the mouth of the Berbice River in the vicinity of “Crab Island.”
Government’s RFP said it expects construction to start by the first quarter of 2023 with project completion no later than two years after start date.
Importantly, government said it will provide several incentives to the successful company. Along with the estimated 30 acres of land to be provided, government said it will also offer generous fiscal incentives for the project including a 10-year tax holiday, supply of feedstock (oil) from the Guyana Government’s share of profit oil at market prices; and access to the domestic market for sale of refined products (if desired).
Interested companies will be required to provide several pieces of evidence as part of the due diligence process. The requirements as outlined by the ministry are as follows:
All interested persons are expected to register with the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Further information can be obtained by email at [email protected].
