Golden Grove woman remanded for killing abusive ‘husband’

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Agueilla Abrams of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara was on Friday remanded to prison for the fatal stabbing of her reputed husband on Monday.

Abrams appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore when the indictable murder charge was read to her.

She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on October 10, 2022 at Lot 109 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, she murdered 40-year-old Michael Wilson. Magistrate Azore remanded the woman to prison and adjourned the matter to November 30, 2022.

Kaieteur News had reported that the couple had a heated argument around 08:15hrs on October 10, last, which later turned deadly. Based on information received, Wilson and the woman were in a common-law relationship and were living together for the past two years.

Police reported that the two would usually have domestic problems and that Wilson frequently accused the woman of being unfaithful and would reportedly abuse her physically and verbally.

During an argument on October 9, last, police revealed, the woman told Wilson that she was ending their relationship and would be returning to her parents’ house. On the morning of the incident, the two were home when they got into a violent argument while Abrams was in the process of packing her belongings to move out of the home.

Police reports explained that Wilson was armed with a knife during the argument and reportedly assaulted the woman and cut her on the left forearm. According to police, the woman managed to disarm him and stabbed him twice to his abdomen. Shortly after the stabbing, Emergency Medical Technicians, who were summoned to the scene, took Wilson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

The man, police noted, died while receiving treatment.