Barbados Royals franchise donates gear to GCA Clubs 

Oct 15, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Barbados Royals through their physiotherapist, Guyanese Neil Barry Jr., donated cricket gear to five clubs under the umbrella of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA). ”

GCA President, Neil Barry (left), and reps from give GT clubs along with physiotherapist of Barbados Royals (right) donate the gear to clubs at the MSC ground.  (Sean Devers photo)

“Malteenoes Sports Club, Diplomats, Ace Warriors, Sophia and Positive Foundation of Agricola were the beneficiaries of the benevolent gesture from the Royals camp.”

According to Barry Jr., the team wanted to support at the grassroots level and they hope the gears will assist the clubs in their various programmes.

GCA President, Neil Barry Snr, was present at the simple handing over ceremony and thanked the Royals team for the effort in assisting Georgetown cricket clubs. (Sean Devers)

