Barbados Royals franchise donates gear to GCA Clubs 

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Barbados Royals through their physiotherapist, Guyanese Neil Barry Jr., donated cricket gear to five clubs under the umbrella of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA). ”
“Malteenoes Sports Club, Diplomats, Ace Warriors, Sophia and Positive Foundation of Agricola were the beneficiaries of the benevolent gesture from the Royals camp.”
According to Barry Jr., the team wanted to support at the grassroots level and they hope the gears will assist the clubs in their various programmes.
GCA President, Neil Barry Snr, was present at the simple handing over ceremony and thanked the Royals team for the effort in assisting Georgetown cricket clubs. (Sean Devers)
Oct 15, 2022Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are about a million Guyanese in and out of the land that one must not expect of them any public... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that if you can drive in Guyana, then you can drive anywhere in the world. The drivers of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]