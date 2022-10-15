2 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.
This has brought the number of confirmed cases to 71,399. The new cases were detected in Regions Four and Eight.
The dashboard shows that two persons are in institutional isolation and 42 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 70,074 persons have recovered.
Oct 15, 2022Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are about a million Guyanese in and out of the land that one must not expect of them any public... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that if you can drive in Guyana, then you can drive anywhere in the world. The drivers of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]