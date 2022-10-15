2 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

This has brought the number of confirmed cases to 71,399. The new cases were detected in Regions Four and Eight.

The dashboard shows that two persons are in institutional isolation and 42 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 70,074 persons have recovered.