Latest update October 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Oct 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

This has brought the number of confirmed cases to 71,399. The new cases were detected in Regions Four and Eight.

The dashboard shows that two persons are in institutional isolation and 42 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 70,074 persons have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Heritage Games off to a flyer at Everest CC Ground

Heritage Games off to a flyer at Everest CC Ground

Oct 15, 2022

Kaieteur News – The annual Heritage Games commenced yesterday at Everest CC with some 668 athletes from the 10 administrative regions battling for supremacy in various sporting disciplines....
Read More
Fernandes silver; Allicock, Amsterdam bronze highlight Guyana at S/A Games

Fernandes silver; Allicock, Amsterdam bronze...

Oct 15, 2022

Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

Guyanese contingent impress on opening day

Oct 15, 2022

Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A Games

Squash Coach lauds Guyana’s performance at S/A...

Oct 15, 2022

Wins for Ruimveldt, CPR, Silverbullet and Demolition

Wins for Ruimveldt, CPR, Silverbullet and...

Oct 15, 2022

Parasnauth confident Regal Masters can lift Prime Minister’s Softball Cup trophy

Parasnauth confident Regal Masters can lift Prime...

Oct 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]