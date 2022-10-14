The curtain closer

Kaieteur News – The election defeat of 2nd March, 2020 was a political Waterloo for many of the leaders of the APNU and the AFC. For many of these leaders, it was supposed to be their swansong in politics. Instead, it turned out to be an early curtain closer.

The sudden and abrupt end to the political careers of some of these leaders has had a traumatic effect on them. The loss of the election has effectively ended what chances some of them had of exerting any form of political influence, wielding power or obtaining the prestige associated with being part of the ruling class.

Not being able to move around in a certain circle, no longer been doted on by members of the public, and no longer taking centre stage or, for that matter, being taken seriously has had its effects. It should therefore not come as a surprise that so many of the leaders of the smaller parties and their sidekicks on social media have become so traumatized by the electoral defeat. They know that their political stars have pitched and all that will be left for them is a place in the political wilderness.

It is not an easy future to contemplate. To move from being part of the centre of political gravity to being cast aside into a political orbit of irrelevance was always bound to lead to a counter reaction.

The political desperation, the appeal to ethnic politics and the hysteria and tantrums which are being thrown are a direct result of the traumatic realization that these leaders are entering their political twilight with little to show for their many years of involvement in local politics.

These leaders are faced with losing the final chance they would have had to say that they made some valuable contribution to the country’s national life. When you place their record under the proverbial microscope, there is nothing much they can show for it. A lifetime of failure is a terrible fate to contemplate.

Given these circumstances, these discredited Politicians have nothing to lose, and they know this. No wonder they are resorting to anti-PPP hysteria, formenting division in society and not being able to offer any reasonable and practical solutions to the problems the country faces. They have adopted the old and won narrative of ethnic discrimination and marginalization, and they are doing so for no other reason, that they have nothing of value to add to the nature of political discourse. They have resorted to the politics of extremism because they know that the way back for them is a mission impossible. The hands of time continue to tick forward and is not going to be turned back to give them a chance at making amends.

The quest to restore credibility lies in the appeal of political extremism. Unfortunately, for them, their twisted views are not gaining any political traction. People have had enough of the lies and twisted narratives. People no longer are into the game of playing victims.

The younger generation are sensing economic opportunities are keen to benefit from these rather than embarking on a futile and fruitless enterprise of fueling the ambitions of the disgruntled leaders. The younger generation also did not fall victim to the false narratives which were peddled during the elections. They knew the truth and were not lured into undertaking any acts of destabilization.

However, the disgruntled and discredited leaders are occupying a critical political space. Instead of this space being inhabited by a new breed and brand of political leaders, it is being occupied by those who have nowhere to go and nothing more constructive to offer the Guyanese people.

Instead of helping to groom a new generation of political leaders, the disgruntled and discredited are shutting them out of the political limelight. Instead of making way for fresh leadership, the same old stale leaders are dominating the Opposition political space.

This does not augur well for the Opposition in the country. The longer the discredited and disgruntled tale to make way for new leaders, the longer will be the vigil in the Opposition camp.

You have to feel pity for so many of these old and worn leaders. They are not only revealing their failures but also their true colours and character. And what the public is seeing is not what they were led all along to believe.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)