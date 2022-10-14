Suspects in KN robbery for court today

Kaieteur News – The six men in custody for robbing Kaieteur News of millions will appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

In custody are two ex-employees of the media company: Ryan Wharton, 33, a former Research Assistant and Joshua Junor, 35, a former Security Guard. Police investigators said that they have received legal advice to charge the men along with their four alleged accomplices, Lemuel Grant, 23, Collis Heywood, Harry Stongster and Ivor Belingie better Known as ‘WildLife.’

Those charges will be filed in the Magistrate Court early today. The men are accused of being part of a plot to rob Kaieteur News on Monday. According to a police investigation, Wharton and Junor, the two former employees have confessed to planning and carrying out the crime while their accomplices admitted to playing their roles in the heist.

Wharton and Junor had reportedly been planning to rob the company a while back but had only finalised their scheme on Sunday morning. They contracted ‘WildLife’ and Stongster to be their accomplices and borrowed a Toyota Spacio Motor Car from Grant to transport them to and from Kaieteur News Office on Saffon Street, Charlestown.

After midnight on Monday they put their plan in motion. Junor turned up for work duties early while Wharton drove the borrowed car with Stongster and ‘WildLife’ inside to the location. ‘Wildlife’ entered the building and held their accomplice Junor, a clueless Security Guard, 63, and a 20-year-old Graphic Artist at gunpoint while Wharton and Stongster walked upstairs and broke the door of the company’s accounts department.

They broke a drawer, stole petty cash and fetched out a safe filled with millions in cash, a firearm and boxes of ammunition. The two men loaded it into their car and then escaped with ‘WildLife’. Junor remained and waited until his accomplices were a safe distance away before contacting his superiors to inform them that he and his colleagues had been robbed of cell phones and $5000 cash.

After splitting up the cash at Wharton’s home, a sixth suspect, Heywood, was contacted and given the stole firearm and ammunition to keep and he reportedly hid it in his backyard. Investigators were able to crack the case after individuals were able to identify Wharton as one of the bandits seen in footage of the robbery.