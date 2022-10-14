Some Politician deadlier dan snake!

Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De ‘stink and dutty’ concert getting dem politician confuse. Wan ah dem claiming how de govament using dem concert and dem singer fuh poison de minds of young people.
Dem boys wan tell he dat de damage dem politicians does do to people far greater dan wat any ‘stink and dutty’ concert can do. Dem concert damage does be temporary. But when dem politicians done with yuh, de damage does be permanent. Suh yuh should be more afraid ah dem politician dan dem artiste.
If yuh ask certain politicians fuh talk de truth, de whole truth and nuttin but de truth, yuh gan get three different answers. Wan time a man park he car outside de parliament. A policeman come and up and seh: “Sir, yuh can’t park here. Dis is where dem politicians does meet.”
“No prablem,” seh de man, “Ah lock it!”
Wan time a Guyanese and a Trinidadian politician bin walking near a river. De Trinidadian point to a bridge and seh, “Yuh see dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.” He den pat he pocket and seh, “Of course I took a portion off de top fuh myself.”
Dem walk a lil further and de Guyanese turn to de Trini and seh, “See dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.”
De Trini look across de river and den look at de Guyanese and seh, “What bridge? I nah see no bridge.”
De Guyanese pat he pocket and laugh.
Talk half, leff half.
Oct 14, 2022Kaieteur News – Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil, Darius Daniels and Zion Hickerson, will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Mini and Pre...
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Robin Singh was an election candidate for the PPP in the March 2020 election. I am told by a reliable... more
Kaieteur News – The election defeat of 2nd March, 2020 was a political Waterloo for many of the leaders of the APNU... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]