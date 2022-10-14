Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some Politician deadlier dan snake!

Oct 14, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De ‘stink and dutty’ concert getting dem politician confuse. Wan ah dem claiming how de govament using dem concert and dem singer fuh poison de minds of young people.

Dem boys wan tell he dat de damage dem politicians does do to people far greater dan wat any ‘stink and dutty’ concert can do. Dem concert damage does be temporary. But when dem politicians done with yuh, de damage does be permanent. Suh yuh should be more afraid ah dem politician dan dem artiste.

If yuh ask certain politicians fuh talk de truth, de whole truth and nuttin but de truth, yuh gan get three different answers. Wan time a man park he car outside de parliament. A policeman come and up and seh: “Sir, yuh can’t park here. Dis is where dem politicians does meet.”

“No prablem,” seh de man, “Ah lock it!”

Wan time a Guyanese and a Trinidadian politician bin walking near a river. De Trinidadian point to a bridge and seh, “Yuh see dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.” He den pat he pocket and seh, “Of course I took a portion off de top fuh myself.”

Dem walk a lil further and de Guyanese turn to de Trini and seh, “See dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.”
De Trini look across de river and den look at de Guyanese and seh, “What bridge? I nah see no bridge.”
De Guyanese pat he pocket and laugh.

Talk half, leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship serves off today

Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship serves off...

Oct 14, 2022

Kaieteur News – Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil, Darius Daniels and Zion Hickerson, will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Mini and Pre...
Read More
Laying of synthetic asphalt commence at Bayroc Community Centre Ground

Laying of synthetic asphalt commence at Bayroc...

Oct 14, 2022

Funding forces Guyana out of RAN Sevens

Funding forces Guyana out of RAN Sevens

Oct 14, 2022

GCB Inter-County shifted to Providence from tomorrow

GCB Inter-County shifted to Providence from...

Oct 14, 2022

Two more bats donated

Two more bats donated

Oct 14, 2022

Day two promises more thrills

Day two promises more thrills

Oct 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The curtain closer

    Kaieteur News – The election defeat of 2nd March, 2020 was a political Waterloo for many of the leaders of the APNU... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]