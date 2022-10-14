Some Politician deadlier dan snake!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De ‘stink and dutty’ concert getting dem politician confuse. Wan ah dem claiming how de govament using dem concert and dem singer fuh poison de minds of young people.

Dem boys wan tell he dat de damage dem politicians does do to people far greater dan wat any ‘stink and dutty’ concert can do. Dem concert damage does be temporary. But when dem politicians done with yuh, de damage does be permanent. Suh yuh should be more afraid ah dem politician dan dem artiste.

If yuh ask certain politicians fuh talk de truth, de whole truth and nuttin but de truth, yuh gan get three different answers. Wan time a man park he car outside de parliament. A policeman come and up and seh: “Sir, yuh can’t park here. Dis is where dem politicians does meet.”

“No prablem,” seh de man, “Ah lock it!”

Wan time a Guyanese and a Trinidadian politician bin walking near a river. De Trinidadian point to a bridge and seh, “Yuh see dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.” He den pat he pocket and seh, “Of course I took a portion off de top fuh myself.”

Dem walk a lil further and de Guyanese turn to de Trini and seh, “See dat bridge? I campaigned fuh dat bridge, chose de construction company, and even arrange fuh de funds fuh build it.”

De Trini look across de river and den look at de Guyanese and seh, “What bridge? I nah see no bridge.”

De Guyanese pat he pocket and laugh.

Talk half, leff half.