PM Phillips says oil wealth must benefit all

Kaieteur News – Amid claims that his Government was discriminating against some sections of the population and only a select few are enjoying the oil wealth , Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips has assured Afro-Guyanese that the Government is committed to inclusivity and values the traditions and customs of all Guyanese.

He the remarks while paying tribute to African ancestors, as he joined the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) at the Seawall Bandstand for the 29th Annual Observance of African Holocaust Day, also known as the MAAFA. Along with calls for inclusivity, and denouncements of all forms of hate and prejudice, the Prime Minister was adamant that every Guyanese must benefit from the impending wealth of the country. “There is no place for racism, marginalisation, and oppression in Guyana. It is all about development, inclusivity and improving all the lives and livelihoods of all Guyanese, inclusive of African Guyanese.”

The Prime Minister pointed to the importance of promoting tradition and culture as he urged those present to not only remember their ancestors but to integrate African cultural identity by ensuring that Afro-Guyanese youths are educated and exposed to traditional customs. “We must not be stuck in a mode of victimhood. We are descendants of survivors. We are the descendants of the people who were enslaved and who struggled and overcame slavery. It means that we as a people must now educate our children”.

He further added, “We have to ensure that the opportunities that are presented by the PPP/C Government, all the opportunities are grasped by the youths of Guyana. When we create employment, whether part-time or full-time employment, grasp those opportunities; when we provide affordable housing, grasp for those opportunities. We’ve expanded scholarships’ grasp for those opportunities.”

Phillips also stated that the Government will continue to work hand-in-hand with all the people of Guyana to advance economic and social development. “All the people of Guyana will benefit from all the revenues of Guyana, including African Guyanese. That is the message of the Government of Guyana. There will be no discrimination. This Government is promoting inclusive governance and development for all the people of Guyana. So join us to participate in improving the lives and livelihoods of all Guyanese as we pay homage…during the MAAFA.”

The theme of this year’s commemorative programme is ‘Bringing into focus the brutal and destructive rape of the continent of Africa’s People and Resources.’African Holocaust Day, also known as MAAFA in Kiswahili, is observed annually on October 12 and commemorates the mass murder and enslavement of Africans. The Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson along with a number of representatives from African Cultural and Development Organisation and other groups, were also in attendance.