Local joint venture opens fire and Safety Company

Kaieteur News – Guyana passed its Local Content Legislation in December 2021, and while there might be some loopholes that need to be filled, local Businessman, Hemant Singh, the owner of Industrial Supplies Limited, is using it to his advantage to reap some of the benefits this country’s lucrative oil and gas sector has to offer.

Singh has teamed up with a Canadian firm, K&D Pratt, to form a local joint venture called, ‘Meridian 60 Fire and Safety’. Singh owns 51 percent of the company and it specialises in everything to do with fire and safety, both on and offshore. The company opened the doors of its Fire and Safety Service Shop located at 87, Laluni Street Queenstown and it might just be the only one in the country with a High Pressure Hydrostatic testing equipment that can test the pressure of all types cylinders especially the ones that contain Carbon Dioxide (CO2) such as fire extinguishers.

This could be one of the reasons why the company, according to Singh, was able to secure a contract with SBM, the company that is responsible for construction of the two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating in the Stabroek Block, to certify all of the fire extinguishers on board the vessel.

Speaking with Kaieteur News in a recent interview, Singh explained that it is very important for gas cylinders to have a standard pressure level and that is why a Hydrostatic test must be done. If pressure levels are unstable then the gas cylinders can cause disastrous explosions. Apart from certifying the correct pressure levels for fire extinguisher, the company also offers maintenance of fire safety equipment and can also supply, maintain, and supply fire suppression system such as the Inergen I-Flow systems among others.

‘Meridian 60 fire and Safety’ can also facilitate dry chemical fire extinguisher refill, air cylinder refill, CO2 fire extinguisher refill, and can also supply and install a number of fire detection and safety system. Both Singh and his Canadian partner, Andrew Bell, one of the directors of the Joint Venture, said that they are very excited about the new company in Guyana. They related that ‘Meridian 60 Fire and Safety’ will not only focusing on offshore work for oil and gas sector but will also be looking to expand its services for Guyana’s mining sector, construction sector, and even the hospitality and industrial sectors because fire safety is of key importance in all.