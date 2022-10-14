Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local joint venture opens fire and Safety Company

Oct 14, 2022 News

– Inks deal with SBM to certify fire extinguishers on FPSOs

Kaieteur News – Guyana passed its Local Content Legislation in December 2021, and while there might be some loopholes that need to be filled, local Businessman, Hemant Singh, the owner of Industrial Supplies Limited, is using it to his advantage to reap some of the benefits this country’s lucrative oil and gas sector has to offer.

Hemant Singh(right) and Andrew Bell (left), two of the Directors of ‘Meridian 60 Fire and Safety’ posing for a photo inside its Queenstown workshop

The first of its kind in Guyana, the high pressure Hydrostatic testing equipment inside the company’s fire and safety shop

Singh has teamed up with a Canadian firm, K&D Pratt, to form a local joint venture called, ‘Meridian 60 Fire and Safety’.  Singh owns 51 percent of the company and it specialises in everything to do with fire and safety, both on and offshore. The company opened the doors of its Fire and Safety Service Shop located at 87, Laluni Street Queenstown and it might just be the only one in the country with a High Pressure Hydrostatic testing equipment that can test the pressure of all types cylinders especially the ones that contain Carbon Dioxide (CO2) such as fire extinguishers.

This could be one of the reasons why the company, according to Singh, was able to secure a contract with SBM, the company that is responsible for construction of the two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating in the Stabroek Block, to certify all of the fire extinguishers on board the vessel.

Another shot of the some of the facilities at Meridian 60 Fire and Safety.

Speaking with Kaieteur News in a recent interview, Singh explained that it is very important for gas cylinders to have a standard pressure level and that is why a Hydrostatic test must be done. If pressure levels are unstable then the gas cylinders can cause disastrous explosions.  Apart from certifying the correct pressure levels for fire extinguisher, the company also offers maintenance of fire safety equipment and can also supply, maintain, and supply fire suppression system such as the Inergen I-Flow systems among others.

‘Meridian 60 fire and Safety’ can also facilitate dry chemical fire extinguisher refill, air cylinder refill, CO2 fire extinguisher refill, and can also supply and install a number of fire detection and safety system. Both Singh and his Canadian partner, Andrew Bell, one of the directors of the Joint Venture, said that they are very excited about the new company in Guyana. They related that ‘Meridian 60 Fire and Safety’ will not only focusing on offshore work for oil and gas sector but will also be looking to expand its services for Guyana’s mining sector, construction sector, and even the hospitality and industrial sectors because fire safety is of key importance in all.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship serves off today

Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship serves off...

Oct 14, 2022

Kaieteur News – Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil, Darius Daniels and Zion Hickerson, will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Mini and Pre...
Read More
Laying of synthetic asphalt commence at Bayroc Community Centre Ground

Laying of synthetic asphalt commence at Bayroc...

Oct 14, 2022

Funding forces Guyana out of RAN Sevens

Funding forces Guyana out of RAN Sevens

Oct 14, 2022

GCB Inter-County shifted to Providence from tomorrow

GCB Inter-County shifted to Providence from...

Oct 14, 2022

Two more bats donated

Two more bats donated

Oct 14, 2022

Day two promises more thrills

Day two promises more thrills

Oct 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The curtain closer

    Kaieteur News – The election defeat of 2nd March, 2020 was a political Waterloo for many of the leaders of the APNU... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]