Laying of synthetic asphalt commence at Bayroc Community Centre Ground

Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The synthetic track at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground is closer to completion, with the commencement of the laying of synthetic asphalt material, according to an update given by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.
According to Minister Ramson, this phase will last for 21 days, following his interaction with residents and sports stakeholders on Tuesday.
He dispelled rumors that the project was halted and said that the period was used for procurement and securing funds.
In addition to the synthetic track, Minister Ramson said funds were provided for additional infrastructural works at the facility, telling stakeholders in Linden, “We also catered for some more projects to be done right here so for example…we are building a big pavilion here with bucket seats etc.”
Minister Ramson also engaged the members of the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground facility and also related that the enhancement project is on schedule. The transformation is expected to commence in a few weeks.
The first phase includes lighting and restoration, while the second phase will cater for other infrastructural enhancements. Funding for these will be made possible through a grant. A few weeks ago a soil testing exercise was carried out on the ground.
“What you can be assured of is that we have every intention of seeing the development happen and this is large sums of money in terms of capital investment that the Government of Guyana is making for the town of Linden,” Minister Ramson said.
Minister Ramson also stressed that the facility will be of the highest quality, pointing out, “You are going to get a ground that is good as the national stadium, in terms of all of the technology that will be applied to the ground; we have chosen the best contractor – the contractor who built the Brian Lara Stadium and the other stadiums in the region.”
In addition to these two sports facilities, other community grounds are expected to be transformed within the coming months. These include the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court which will be transformed into a multi-purpose sports and recreational facility, the Speightland Community Ground and West Watooka Community Ground.
