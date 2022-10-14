IDPADA-G vows to fight on as Govt. freezes monthly subvention

…says money provided for by law, not at Gov’t. discretion

Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly–Guyana (IDPADA-G) has expressed confidence that the monthly subvention granted by the State to conduct its work under the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent, will be restored as the sums have already received Parliamentary support and are provided for under the law.

Following accusations of misuse of funds by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the Government earlier this month, froze all funds under the $100m subvention that has been granted to the Assembly for the year.

During a Press Conference at the Critchlow Labour College yesterday, Chairman of the organization, Vincent Alexander, told media operatives that the subvention is not a discretionary act of the Government, but is provided for under the Appropriation law. He said that the IDPADA-G was granted the subvention under the Appropriation Act, “a legal obligation that the Parliament has approved…” The IDPADA-G has therefore sought legal advice and anticipates a final word before the end of next week regarding this position. Alexander was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olive Sampson, Board members, Royston Peters, Dr. Simpson Da Silva and head of the Essequibo’s ‘Women of Substance Making a Difference’ organisation, Ciselyn Jonas.

Alexander told the media that since the withholding of funds, the organisation has had cause to scale down its operation, terminating some staff members, remodeling of some of its projects, as well as its overall approach to the execution of its functions.

The CEO estimated that the organization’s current outstanding bill is about $10.5 million inclusive of staff payment including ongoing programs such as the two running night schools, an ongoing survey and grants. Sampson said that for this year, 24 grants were given out to member organizations at $100,000 each. She said that disbursements commenced in August of this year when the last subvention was received. She said the grants now coming on stream still have to be paid as the total grant bill for the year was $2.9 million, of which $1.2million has been disbursed so far.

As it relates to staff, Sampson explained that the organization had a monthly salary bill of $4M which has now reduced to some $1.8million. At least 10 project officers had to be terminated out of some 20 persons as the organisation downsized. The CEO said that now, she too is not receiving a salary due to the cut funds, and this is after she earlier authorized a reduction in her pay by $100,000. “So, we have cut the staff- our professional staff. They are available to work with us as needed as they have the time available,” Sampson said. She said however that the organisation has retained two project officers, security, cleaner, administration staff and financial workers to ensure the Assembly’s finances and records are properly managed. Apart from the laid off staffers, Sampson said others continue to work with the organization despite not being fully paid, something she said the organisation is grateful for.

Alexander noted however that much of the remodeling of the IDPADA-G will be centred on the project officers who have been at the core of IDPADA-G’s work. “What we are seeking to do is have the project officers relate to organisation for the purpose of grant seeking and project development.” So those project officers will now be able to be resource paid based on their accessing of grants and writing of projects on behalf of the organizations, thus paying themselves and continuing the work of IDPADA-G and the member organizations.

Alexander continued that the assembly is also moving in the direction of volunteerism as well as advocacy as part of its remodeling. He said that advocacy is one of the organisation’s original mandates and a lot more of that will be done rather than the actual implementation of projects. “Advocacy, in fact, is one of our original mandates, a mandate, which requires that we interact with the State for the purpose of legal, institutional and policy changes that would facilitate recognition, justice and development of people of African descent,” Alexander said. He reiterated also that IDPADA-G has sought an audience with President Irfaan Ali but none has so far materialized.

At the last Press Conference addressing the Vice President’s accusations, Alexander had said that he hoped the Government was not setting the stage to terminate the meet between the organisation and the President where the state of Afro-Guyanese is expected to be discussed and suggestions to tackle same suggested. Alexander said prior to the accusations of the VP, two letters had been dispatched for the meeting with the President.

Alexander said that Vice President Jagdeo had declared IDPADA-G as a private company which received and misappropriated a Government subvention of G$500,000,000 without any reference to the money being provided over a five-year period. He said Jagdeo further specified that the needs of the African Community were not being addressed and that the Board Members of IDPADA-G were the beneficiaries of the subvention at the expense of the Community. Alexander said that the harassment of, and attempt to silence, IDPADA-G took another level when the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports demanded the organisation’s financial records, including payment vouchers, payroll, contracts and receipts for expenditures be handed over. IDPADA-G said it forwarded a report to the Ministry of Culture from the Finance Ministry since it was only February of this year, the latter agency conducted a full audit of the organisation’s finances from 2018 to current. Despite 2022’s audit not yet due, IDPADA-G has invited the Government to conduct this year’s audit if they so desire, so that the sums could be restored.

IDPADA-G made it clear that it is not only Afro-Guyanese that are benefitting from the monthly subvention. Alexander said based on Guyana’s history, colonization placed people of other descents to some of the same quagmires that people of African descent face. “And therefore if we address the issue at the institutional and legal levels as a matter of course, people of other ethnicities benefit, so that it is almost natural for other people to benefit from the work we are doing.” Alexander said that no ethnicity is excluded when the organisation goes on outreaches as they receive the same assistance Afro Guyanese receive once it is sought. Given the way things have played out, with reference to specific occurrences, Alexander said that “Somewhere in the woodwork long before now, we (IDPADA-G) were under the microscope and we were being targeted.”

He said however that the organisation is operating under a United Nations declaration and it will not “bow” out on its mandate. “We are conscious that President Ali very recently at the UN spoke about the question of reparations and the role his Government intends to play and so our intention is to hold Government to its rhetoric.” Rhetoric which suggests that they understand that there’s need for recognition, justice and development of the people of African Descent. “So, we are not about to back down as if we have done something wrong and are now intimidated by the actions of the Government,” Alexander said.