GWI to spend $8.5B to build seven water treatment plants

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Thursday signed three contracts totaling $8.5 billion for the construction of seven new water treatment plants in communities along the coast.

According to a Department of Public Information release some 181,000 residents from various communities will benefit from the new service. The treatment plants are to be constructed in Onderneeming, Region Two, Parika, Wales, Lust-en-rust and Caledonia, Region Three, Cummings Lodge and Bachelor’s Adventure, Region Four.

Delivering remarks at the signing ceremony at GWI’s Boardroom, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said the new treatment plants are part of the 13 expected to be constructed across the country at a total cost of $30 billion. Other areas to benefit from water treatment plants include, Walton Hall to Charity in Region Two, Bush Lot, Region Five, and Tain to Number 50 Village, Region Six.

Further, Minister Croal said Cabinet has already approved millions of dollars in upgrades to existing treatment plants on the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara as well as the Essequibo Coast. There are 27 existing water treatment plants across the country. “While we focus on these new plants, it is also equally important for us to increase the capacity of the existing treatment plants,” he underscored.

The overall aim, Minister Croal added, is to move access to treated water on the coast from 52 per cent to 90 per cent by the year 2025 in keeping with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard. It is also part of the government’s overall plan to improve the quality of life of citizens, the minister noted.

“We are able, as more resources become available, to invest at a much faster rate in this water sector so that by 2025, we can achieve our targets that have been set, that is to ensure that we have coverage across Guyana and to ensure persons can get treated water,” he said.

The project will be supervised by GWI’s Water Treatment Infrastructure Unit. The newly established unit is manned by a team of qualified engineers.

GWI’s Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh said the project represents a massive development for the water sector, even as the utility company endeavours to meet the demand for quality water through the government’s massive housing programme.

Baksh anticipates that the project will be completed within two years in keeping with the contract stipulations. “We expect also that the execution of the project will be done in a record time bearing in mind the quality issues.” The contracts were awarded to Sigma Engineering Limited, Bangladesh, Toshiba Water Solution, Toshiba Water Solution & Services Pvt. Ltd, India, and Hi-Pro Ecológicos, Mexico. These initiatives form part of GWI’s five-year strategic plan. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ramesh Dookhoo, and other technical officers were in attendance.