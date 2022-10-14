Guyana signs air services agreement with China

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works signed an air services agreement with the People’s Republic of China to facilitate air transport connectivity between the two countries and to develop mutual relations in the field of civil aviation.

The simple signing ceremony, which took place at the Public Works Ministry boardroom saw in attendance, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan among other invited guests.

During her brief remarks, Ambassador Guo said that since 2014 Guyana and China have been exploring the possibility for civil aviation corporation. Thursday’s signing of the agreement she added, is an important step to implement the consensus of the Presidents of both countries on deepening bilateral corporation and “to promote the belt and road initiative. She said it also lays a legal foundation for the deepening of civil aviation corporation and would strongly support economic and trade corporation and facilitate people to people exchanges between China and Guyana.

Similarly, Minister Edghill said the agreement marks another milestone on the advancement on the bilateral relations between Guyana and China as the signing of this agreement reflects the Government’s commitment connecting Guyana to the rest of the world. According to the Minister, the agreement addresses matters such as grant of rights, airline designation and authorisation, revocation, capacity and frequency provisions, recognition of certificates and licences, aviation safety and aviation security, tariffs among many other matters.

Guyana and China he noted have excellent trade relations in different fields but the reality is there is no direct flight between the two countries to date. He said “the signing of this agreement puts the legal framework in place to address this challenge. So China and Guyana would not only be friendly and distant but become nearer. It is anticipated that airlines of both countries will capitalise on the opportunity that exists for the movement of people and cargo between the two countries…”

Edghill said too that this agreement complements the more than 50 air services agreement Guyana has established with other ICAO subscribing states for the development of air link among states.