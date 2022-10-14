GTT connects more than 100,000 homes with fibre internet in 2022

Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The internet has become an essential part our daily lives in a rapidly developing world and that is why GTT is taking huge strides to satisfy its customers in with high-speed internet solutions through its fibre initiative.
At least this is what the company touted on Thursday while announcing that it has surpassed its 2022 target of connecting more than 100,000 homes across the coast of Guyana with fibre internet. GTT made the announcement at a News Conference it held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites to update customers on its fibre roll out initiative. Speaking at the Press Conference, GTT’s Chief Operations Officer of Home and Fixed Solutions, Eshwar Thakurdin, said, “This year we embarked on a major fibre roll out initiative to make fibre available to 100,000 homes and we are happy to announce that we have exceeded that target are on our way to covering half of by the end of this year.”
GTT reportedly began its Fibre Pilot Programme some six years ago and had started connecting the West Coast and West Bank of Demerara with high-speed internet. Some of the communities that were connected are, La Grange, Nismes and Uitvlugt. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, recounted Thakurdin, its operations had slowed down a little but that year the company still managed to connect some 75,000 households. In 2021, it launched its GTT Fibre and had upgraded all of its Blaze customers to the new plant and in 2022, it added voice to the fibre package.
Thakurdin explained that voice means that customers can now connect their landline phones to fibre and get overseas calls too. So far the company has expended some $22B dollars on it Fibre roll out initiative and plans to expend another $10B over the next two years to deliver quality internet to more households across the coastlands Guyana, including the county of Berbice and Essequibo.
Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, was also at the Press Conference and during remarks said, that two years ago his Government had liberalised the telecommunications sector and he is pleased to see that it has prompted the local service providers to improve their services. He noted that citizens have been calling for faster internet and as such commended GTT for heading in that direction because it supports this Government technology development agenda.
