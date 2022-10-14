GCB Inter-County shifted to Providence from tomorrow

Defending Champs looks for 3rd win against President’s X1

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Due the heavy rain in the City yesterday the GCB has shifted the third and final preliminary round of the 50-over Senior Inter-County matches, which were scheduled for Everest and Bourda respectively, to the Providence Stadium with matches being played tomorrow, Sunday and Tuesday when the final will be contested under lights.

In tomorrow’s action, Pre-Tournament’s Berbice, who won the title eight years ago when it was last played, will face-off with the Trevon Griffith led President’s X1 with the contest scheduled to commence at 9AM.

Berbice, who beat Demerara and Essequibo (on DLS) has easily the strongest and most balanced side with nine of their players representing Guyana at the Senior level. Rampertab Ramnauth (Guy U-19 this year), while Junior Sinclair (Guyana Warriors), Anthony Bramble has scored 106 at the top of the order for Berbice while Jonathan Foo scored 71 against Demerara Shimron Hetmyer made 51 and Ramnauth hit 36 as Berbice made 369.

In the game against Essequibo Bramble made 62 while Shepherd followed his up 40 against Demerara with 30 not out in the rain affected game against Essequibo.

The President’s X1 will bank on Griffith whose 63 is one of nine fifties scored in the two rounds of action while DCC’s Shamar Yearwood, with 67 not out against Essequibo is the other batter to reach 50 for the President’s X1 who will hope that West Indies U-19 left-hander Matthew Nandu and Mavindra Dindyal can give their captain support tomorrow.

Griffith will hope to convert fifties into big hundreds if he hopes to stake a claim for the opening spot in the Guyana team to compete in the Regional Super50 which is set commence in Trinidad on October 29.

Suresh Dhanai took three wicket hauls in both of his matches for President’s XI who will have to contend with the Guyana bowling attack of Shepherd, Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair who took three wickets hauls in two matches so far.

Many people don’t work on Saturdays while some work half-day so with players like Hetmyer, Shepherd, Motie, Permaul, Bramble, Foo, Smith, Pestano, Sinclair and Griffith on show in addition to young guns like Nandu, Dindyal, Jonathon Rampersaud and Ramnauth, all roads should lead to Providence tomorrow, especially since admission is free.

On Sunday, Demerara, strengthened by the return of dashing left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, will oppose a vastly improved Essequibo side in a contest that could go either way if Essequibo, with Savory, Boodie, Paul, Sampson and the Adams spinners, play their best cricket.

National Captain Leon Johnson, who made 51 against Berbice and 153 against President’s X1, is the only batter with 200 runs and is one of three batters to score centuries; the others being Essequibo’s Kemol Savory (108*) and Bramble (106) on tracks that have favored batting.

No bowler has taken a five-for as yet, but Shepherd (4-37), and Demerara leggie Steven Sankar (4-49) against Demerara has four wicket hauls.