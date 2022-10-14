Funding forces Guyana out of RAN Sevens

– GRFU Sevens tournament set for Sunday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Guyana will not feature at this year’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament, after failing to secure the required funding needed for Mexico.

The Green Machine, as they are more popularly known, were hoping to join other ruggers in Mexico City for the November 11 – 13 championships, but Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) president, Ryan Dey, told Kaieteur News that things didn’t go according to plan.

According to Dey, the GRFU was awaiting feedback from RAN, with regards to how much would’ve been given through the usual grant.

However, Dey said that RAN subsequently committed US$8,000, while the trip would’ve cost the GRFU approximately US$50,000.

Short of US$42,000, Dey said the time was too short for the GRFU to solicit funding from Government and other agencies, forcing the local governing body for Rugby to abort their intentions of competing at the prestigious championships.

Guyana’s absence means they will not be able to contest for a place at the Centro Caribe Games in 2023 and the 2023 Pan American Games.

RAN also announced that at the Centro Caribe Sevens, the top two Senior Men’s and Women’s teams from the Competition will compete in the 2023 Pan American Sevens in Chile, along with the USA and Canada who have already pre-qualified.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Dey said, speaking exclusively with Kaieteur News. “The guys have been training hard and were all looking forward to going out there and trying their best to bring the title back to Guyana,”

With seven titles and 11 top-four finishes to their name, the Green Machine is one of one’s most decorated teams in the game’s shortest format.

However, after giving up the title to Jamaica in 2017 in the finals, and again losing to the ‘Reggae Ruggerz’ in the 2018 Finals, the Green Machine fell further down the ladder.

Dey explained that this year, the tournament would’ve been used to expose some of the new talent unearthed by the GRFU, blended with those with RAN Sevens experience.

“Maybe this is a blessing in disguise for us, because it will give us a chance to come back better and much fitter next year. We did our best in preparing for the tournament this year, but as I said, this will give us enough time to put together a very competitive team,” the GRFU president stated.

Meanwhile, Dey disclosed that the GRFU will be hosting a one-day Sevens tournament in the National Park.

The Guyana Police Force, Panthers, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Caribs will compete for top honours, starting at 11:00am.

The GRFU’s Rugby Academy, which falls part of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport initiative, is also ongoing, with Dey pointing to the overwhelming turn-out for the programme.

“We also have a youth programme that we do at Yarrowkabra and we have around 80 children that would usually turn up to learn and enjoy Rugby,” Dey noted.

As it relates to the players who will not be able to compete in Mexico, Dey said the GRFU’s plans, which also includes a 10’s League, October 23 – November 18, will keep them focused and grounded for next year’s RAN activities.