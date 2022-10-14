Latest update October 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Four new COVID-19 cases detected

Oct 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported via its latest dashboard that within the last 24hours, some four new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the country bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,397.

With no new death and no persons admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit the dashboard shows that two persons are in institutional isolation, 49 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 70,065 persons have recovered from the virus.

