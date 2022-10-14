Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championship serves off today

Kaieteur News – Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil, Darius Daniels and Zion Hickerson, will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis championships, which takes centre stage today at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 10:00am.

Guyana will be joined by Grenada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadine, St Lucia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Suriname at the tournament which caters to players in the region ages 11-13 years.

Action will be daily starting 10:00 am to 12:30pm and 2:30pm to 6:00pm, in the Boys and Girls U11 and U13 Team events, Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Matches will start with team events, doubles and mixed doubles and conclude with singles in the respective age categories.

Following today’s matches, a formal Opening Ceremony is slated for tomorrow at 3:00pm.

Billingy, who recently secured a spot at Saint Stanislaus College, is the national girls U13, U17 years and U21 champion. She’s an exceptionally talented player who has represented Guyana at the Junior Pan American games.

Sukhai, the national U11 champion, according to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), is an exceptional-skilled and talented player and a strong contender for the Girls U11 category.

Watson, a student of St Stanislaus College, will lead Guyana’s charge in the girls U13, along with Moore. McNeil, who hails from Linden, will compete in the boy U13 division.

New developmental talents Hickerson, Daniels and Hopkin will seek to make inroads on their regional counterparts.

The Caribbean Mini and Pre cadet championship is being held in collaboration with the GTTA and the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation.

The GTTA said their plan is to use this championship as a catalyst to jump-start their national cadet and development programmes and as such, they’ve invited schools to witness the championships and engage in strategies to involve children in their developmental programmes.