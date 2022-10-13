Silver for Nicolette Fernandes at South American Games

Latest update October 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Despite her valiant effort, Nicolette Fernandes had to settle for silver in the women’s singles squash event at the South American Games last evening.
Facing Colombia’s Laura Perez, Fernandes raced away to a 2 – 0 lead (11-6, 11-8). However, Perez, 25, currently ranked in the top 100 in the world, bounced back to even the match 2 – 2, winning her games 7-11, 7-11.
Down to the final game, Fernandes, hunting her second South American Games gold, seemed in control of the encounter, especially with the Guyanese delegation in her corner.
But, when the dust was settled, the famous Guyanese squash player, forcing ‘deuce’ would run out of steam 11-13.
Fernandes, 39, Guyana’s most decorated squash player, male or female, is (by far) the only player in the discipline of Squash to win gold at the South American Games, doing so in 2010 against another Colombian, Silvia Rugeles.
In fact, Fernandes and Cleveland Forde are the only two Guyanese athletes to win Gold at the South American Games which started in 1978. Forde, in 2006, crossed the line in 14 minutes, 07.08s (14:07.08) in the Men’s 5000 metres.
Fernandes now joins boxers Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam as the only athletes from the Land of Many Waters to find the podium at the 2022 South American Games, pushing Guyana’s medal tally to three – one silver, two bronze. (Rawle Toney)
