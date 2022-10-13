Killer of former Top Cop’s brother gets 12 years

Kaieteur News – The youth who pleaded guilty to killing the brother of former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud back in 2017, was on Wednesday sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

At the time of the murder, the accused who hails from ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was 15 years old. Due to the fact that the accused had committed the crime while he was a minor, his identity is still protected by law and cannot be revealed. Back in September, the accused had pleaded guilty to the charge when he was arraigned before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. It was on February 19, 2017, when 51-year-old Hemant Persaud, called “Bhim,” of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast, was murdered.

Before handing down his sentence, Justice Kissoon highlighted that at the time of the crime, the accused was still a child and as such, he handed down his sentence in accordance to the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused was sentenced to 12 years for killing Persaud but will have the time spent on remand deducted from his sentence.

According to reports, on the morning of the murder, the teen was at a friend’s stall at Stabroek Market Square when he saw Persaud at another vendor’s stall making a purchase. It was reported that the accused had spotted Persaud wearing a “fat” gold chain and when Persaud was finished with his purchase, the teen followed him. It was in the vicinity of the washroom area, when the teen reportedly carried out the attack.

During the confrontation, the teenager and Persaud were engaged in a scuffle and it was during this time, the teen whipped out a knife and stabbed Persaud to his chest. After Persaud fell to the ground, the teen reportedly ran to the Sophia bus park where he boarded a minibus and went home. Persaud was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The 15-year-old boy was later arrested and while in custody, he had reportedly confessed to killing Persaud. He was later charged for the capital offence.