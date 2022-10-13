Johnson slams ton, Barnwell, Chanderpaul, Sankar shine as Demerara beat President’s XI by 160 runs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Skipper Leon Johnson struck an attractive century to lead Demerara to a convincing 160-run win over the President’s XI when the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition continued yesterday.

Johnson put on useful partnerships with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Christopher Barnwell as Demerara dominated the opposition bowling attack to post a commanding 316-5 after they opted to bat at the Everest Cricket Club.

Demerara lost Chandrapaul Hemraj (02) bowled by Shamar Joseph, who had to leave the field later in the innings after he sustained an injury, while medium pacer Suresh Dhanai trapped Tevin Imlach (10) to leave the score on 32-2.

Chanderpaul and Johnson steadied the innings nicely as they added 133 for the third-wicket stand.

Chanderpaul hit Jonathan Rampersaud for consecutive fours and rotated the strike well, while Johnson blossomed nicely as he timed the ball sweetly on both sides of the wicket. Johnson took boundaries off Rampersaud and smashed Suresh Dhanai for sixes as he continued to play positive. Chanderpaul brought up his fifty with a single to mid-off before he was bowled by Trevon Griffith for 53. His innings contained five fours. The left-handed Johnson and Barnwell put on 125 for the fourth – wicket to further frustrate their opponents in hazy conditions.

Johnson was strong square of wicket, cutting Rampersaud and Griffith for fours and used his feet well against the spinners. He pulled Dhanai for another boundary and smashed him for six; he soon brought up his century with a double off Griffith while Barnwell was his usual aggressive self hitting sixes off Dhanai and Akini Adams.

The pair continued to pick up boundaries at will and soon after reaching his 150 mark, Johnson was bowled by Dhanani for 153. He struck 13 fours and eight sixes. Barnwell stroked two fours and six sixes before he was caught off Dhanai for 63. Sherfane Rutherford was not out on 26 with one four and three sixes as Dhanai picked up 3-87 off 10 overs.

The President’s XI lost opener Avinash Persaud (00), bowled by Rutherford with the score on five. Griffith and Matthew Nandu took the score to 41 before Nandu was lbw to Richie Looknauth for 16 while Mavindra Dindyal (00) was bowled by Ashmead Nedd cutting at a ball on the middle stump. Nedd uprooted the stumps of Kwesi Mickle (07) before Ali Mohamed bowled Ricardo Peters (03) as the President’s XI slipped to 82-5.

Griffith on the other hand looked positive and put on 34 for the sixth-wicket with Garfield Benjamin who was taken off Steven Sankar for 17. Griffith took sixes off Nedd, Sankar and Looknauth and brought up his fifty with a double. Leg-spinner Sankar maintained a steady line and bowled with variation; he sent back Griffith for 63 with one four and four sixes and trapped Dhanai (00) lbw. Rampersaud was not out on 11 as Sankar and Barnwell took the remaining wickets; the President’s XI were bowled out for 156 in 36 overs. Sankar claimed 4-49 from seven overs while Nedd and 2-22 off six overs. Johnson was named man -of-the-match.