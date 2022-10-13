John Fernandes says it transferred interest in BV NDC land to real estate agent

– refuses to accept $20M refund

Kaieteur News – John Fernandes Limited said it has transferred its interest in the BV/ Triumph NDC land it was seeking to purchase to a real estate agent – Mohamed and Sons and Daughters, Trading, Mining, Logging and Construction Inc. and has refused a $20M refund cheque from the local government organ.

The company also sought to distance itself now from the issue as the NDC desperately tries to settle the matter. Responding to several accusations leveled against the company regarding the plot of land John Fernandes Limited (JFL) in a release yesterday stated that it is not connected to Mohamed and Sons and Daughters, Trading, Mining, Logging and Construction Inc.

Kaieteur News had reported earlier in the month that the Beterverwagting/Triumph Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) had shared that it had received a proposal from JFL last year for a plot of land at the backlands of the Beterverwagting community. The land in question is a 143 acres plot located at Section ‘G’, Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara. Following concerns raised that the NDC did not own the land and that several persons from the community owned it, JFL had publicly stated that it is no longer interested in purchasing the land from the NDC.

However, the BV/Triumph NDC at a press conference had informed the media that they had received a document from Mohamed and Sons and Daughters indicating that JFL had handed its interest and rights to them in relation to the land located at Section ‘G’. The NDC Chairman, Jimmaul Bagot at that press conference had noted though JFL had publicly stated that it is not interested in the land, he said that it is of the view of the Council that JFL is using Mohamed and Sons and Daughters as a shell company to deceive them.

John Fernandes in its release stated that in recent days it has had several accusations leveled against it which are “false and misleading.” Clarifying any misperceptions, JFL noted that it has been seeking to purchase land in various areas for future development. The company was presented with an opportunity to purchase 143.10 acres of land in the area of Beterverwagting identified as Section “G” under the Triumph/Beterverwagting NDC. This was considered at that time to be a worthwhile opportunity, it shared.

JFL then said it had engaged the local NDC and entered into an agreement to purchase the land. Sometime after this agreement was signed and a deposit by JFL made to the NDC, it disclosed, “an individual unknown to the company, stated via social media that the land earmarked for purchase was in fact ancestral lands meant to be owned by their descendants and objected to it being sold to a corporation. This was followed by claims that there were persons holding transport for some parts of the land. While no evidence was produced to legitimize these claims, JFL decided not to proceed with the purchase, a position which remains the same to date.”

Further, JFL added that the Real Estate Agent responsible for finding the land and bringing the opportunity to JFL’s attention, Mohamed and Sons and Daughters, Trading, Mining, Logging and Construction Inc. (Mohameds), expressed an interest in its purchase. JFL explained that Mohamed and Sons and Daughters had agreed to refund them the deposit if the rights to the agreement were transferred to Mohameds.

“JFL then concluded that transfer as JFL was no longer interested in playing any role in any transaction being made regarding the land in question. JFL however has never seen any evidence of claims to title of the land and is therefore not in a position to support or deny the legitimacy of its sale. Further, JFL is not interested in seeing these documents as JFL is no longer proceeding with the purchase,” the release stated.

At the press conference held by the NDC on September 30, the Chairman had announced also that the $20 million deposit JFL had made for the land at Section ‘G’ was refunded to the company. Regarding that money, JFL said in its release that on Friday September 30 last, the company received a cheque from the NDC that corresponded to the deposit made when the agreement was signed.

JFL explained however, that it was not in a position to legitimately accept any refund as that would have resulted in the company collecting the deposit twice. Concluding its clarification regarding the issue with the land, JFL said it would not support any illegitimate sale of land; however, it remains a matter for the judicial system to determine whether this is the case. “JFL wishes to state unequivocally, that it is not connected or conducting business with Mohamed and Sons and Daughters, Trading, Mining, Logging and Construction Inc,” the release concluded.