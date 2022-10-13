Islamic Bank clears US$120M loan for Guyana to upgrade Linden highway

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has finally secured financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to aid in the resurfacing of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The government had requested from the Bank a US$120 million loan to rehabilitate the highway and during a visit to Linden on Monday, President Irfaan Ali informed residents that the loan was approved a few days ago. The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is the main road link that connects Guyana’s coast to the mining town of Linden and the country’s interior regions.

The US$120 million loan would now be added to the $2.6 billion that was allocated for the project in this year’s budget for the rehabilitation of the highway. The Public Works Ministry in an advertisement recently had noted that its Work Services Group (WSG) is responsible for the overall implementation of the project.

The project entails reconstruction of approximately 73km of the asphaltic concrete pavement from the Soesdyke junction to the Wismar Bridge in Linden. Key elements of the scope of works include: milling of existing asphalt surface course, application of varying pavement structures above the milled sections of pavement inclusive of asphalt, sand asphalt &/ sub-base, full depth pavement reconstruction in certain sections, construction of two roundabouts along the alignment, sidewalk extensions to 9 multi-span bridges, drainage works and utility relocation and installation of roadway lighting.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo had stated at an outreach in Linden back in March that road was in dire need of repairs. He had explained that while the government has spent money repairing the road, because of exhaustive use, it has returned to a dilapidated state over time. In 2021, the government spent about $150 million to upgrade sections of the roadway as well as drainage works. Despite this, following a trip to the mining town, the VP stated that “the highway is in a horrible state; it is in a bad state coming up here.”