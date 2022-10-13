Latest update October 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Health Ministry records 10 new COVID-19 cases

Oct 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported via its daily dashboard that within the last 24hours, 10 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded.

The new cases which bring the total number of cases to 71,393 were detected in Region Four which recorded eight new infections and Regions Two and Three which recorded one each.

The dashboard shows also that two persons are in institutional isolation, 63 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 70,047 persons have recovered from the virus.

