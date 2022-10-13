Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum admitted to local bar

Latest update October 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Deputy Commissioner (Ag) Wendell Blanhum was on Wednesday admitted to the local bar. Blanhum’s petition to practice law was presented in the High Court by his wife Latchmie Rahamat before Chief Justice (Ag) Roxanne George-Wiltshire, SC.
Oct 13, 2022By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Skipper Leon Johnson struck an attractive century to lead Demerara to a convincing 160-run win over the President’s XI when the Guyana Cricket Board...
