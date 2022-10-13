Businessman, son robbed, beaten by seven guards

– Police silent, yet to make arrests

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A businessman and his 22-year-old son were on September 28 last, robbed and brutally beaten with high-powered rifles by seven security guards attached to a security firm. The incident took place at Little Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD) some two weeks ago and since then, police are yet to arrest any of the suspects and the force is silent on the matter.

Still recovering from the severe beating they received are 44-year-old Sherwin Sealey and his son Sarwin Sealey both of Diamond Housing Scheme.

According to Sealey, this is not the first beating he received from guards at the security firm. The first was on September 16 but this time it was more severe.

He related that he works as a lumber supplier and the beating is stemming from a dispute between him and the company over monies owed to him for some piles that he had delivered to one of its worksites in Little Diamond.

He said that he had delivered the piles in July and handed in his invoice in August but the company never paid him.

Sealey visited the company’s office in Georgetown on September 16, for his money. Representatives reportedly told him that they paid someone else for the piles and he got annoyed.

He started arguing with them and it was at this point that he was dealt some blows to his chest by the security guards there.

Sealey claimed that he made his way to the Brickdam Police Station and lodged a report against the guards. One of them was arrested and had to turn himself in to police after completing his duties as a security guard that day but he never did and police made no attempts to pick him up.

The businessman said that he decided to obtain a permission from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to repossess the piles since the company was not going to pay him.

On September 28, he and his son turned up at the company’s construction site in Little Diamond with the legal document and started loading them into one of his trucks.

“As we were loading up the pile, a black Lexus and a black BMW pulled up and all the doors fly open, the next thing I hear is guns cocking and then they attacked me with their faces tied up”, recounted the businessman.

A video seen by this media house showed the brutality of the attack. With high-powered rifles, they stabbed the businessman in his back and lashed him multiple times to the head and body.

The video did not capture them beating his son but photos of the son’s injuries showed that they had also beaten him in the head too.

According to the businessman, during the brutal attack, they stole their cellphones, one ounce gold band he was wearing, a 121 jewellery watch and some $750,000 cash he had in his pocket.

“They threatened us and say that if we ever come back for money or piles, they know where we are living,” said Sealey.

He and his son were taken to the hospital in his car by one of his workers and the matter was reported to the Diamond Police Station but to date. However, according to Sealey, the police have made no efforts to arrest any of the suspects and the Force has been silent on the matter, prompting one to believe no investigation has been launched into the allegations.

Fearful for his life, the businessman and his wife have moved out from their Diamond Housing Scheme home. Contact was made with the security guard company by this media house and the owner related that the men seen in the video were none of his security guards and he knows nothing of the incident.

He did however say that he was told by his workers that some men had come with a truck to steal his materials and he lodged a report at the Diamond Police Station.