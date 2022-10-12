Yoruba Singers to celebrate 51st Anniversary with ‘For the Love of a Common People’ Concert

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s legendary folklore band, the ‘Yoruba Singers’, will this Sunday host its beloved show, “For the Love of a Common People” at the Promenade Gardens from 5pm to 11pm. The event which will feature 20 artistes inclusive of one lead guitarist, steel pan player, and saxophonists, promises to be a soul-stirring reminder of why Guyana’s folklore music must never be forgotten.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Leader of the Yoruba Singers, Eze Rockcliffe said the return of the show, after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also culminates with the 51st anniversary of the band. Rockcliffe who is well-known for his power-house performances and unforgettable vocals said he is proud of the band’s longevity; adding that it has continued to serve the nation and the rest of the world with unceasing passion for the arts.

Rockcliffe said, “The concert is important because it allows the ordinary people to have the kind of entertainment that allows them to be aware of their musical history. Many of my colleagues have passed without being mentioned or recognised such as Tom Charles And The Synchopators, Albert Seals who was the Leader for the Washboard Band, Des Glasford of Combo 7, Cannon Ball, and Sid and the Slickers.”

He added, “Those are just a few of the bands that I will name which are forgotten but have made such a huge contribution to the musical history of this country. I am also pleased to let you know that one of the Cannonball members, Winston Zar Caesar, will also be performing.”

Fans can expect to be treated to the electrifying performances of other grassroot musical standouts like Jumo Primo, Lisa Banton, Christopher Thompson, Charmaine Blackman, Bonny Alves, Passion, Michael Smith on pan, Pam Golliah, Lassel Duke, Alabama, Sean Bhola, Aubrey Roberts on sax, Herbie Marshall on guitar, and the Circle of Love.

Music will be provided by the Yoruba Singers and the Imataku Bands. The Yoruba Singers is well known for songs such as “Massacuraman”, “Black Pepper”, “No Intention” and “I Gotta Be Somebody”. These are likely to be performed at the show along with songs from a variety of genres such as Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and Calypso.

Rockcliffe in closing said, “This concert is important to me because we get an opportunity to celebrate history; a show by Guyana’s longest serving band and other spectacular local talent is indeed a historic event. And all of Guyana must join with me to do this…”

Tickets cost $1500, $2000 at the gate, and $500 for children. For more information on how to secure your ticket call 225-7714.