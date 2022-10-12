Table Tennis players shift attention to teams’ event today

Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2022 Sports
Guyana secure two bronze in boxing
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – After failing to reach the medal rounds in their respective singles events, Guyana’s table tennis players will now shift their attention to the start of the Teams event today at the South American Games.
After brushing aside Valeria Zelada of Paraguay (4-0) in her round-of-32, Edghill repeated her performance in the round-of-16 against Peru’s Isabel Guevara, winning 4 – 1 (12-10, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7).
The win placed Edghill in the quarter-finals to face Colombia’s Cory Mejia. However, Edghill failed to score more than six points in her four matches against the Colombian, losing 6-11, 6-11, 6-11, 2-11.
Meanwhile, Natalie Cummings, in her women’s singles Round-of-16 against Daniela Gomez of Chile, would go on to lose 0-4 (5-11, 7-11, 3-11, 6-11).
Shemar Britton, playing Jorge Puga the tournament’s second-seed from Colombia, showed his worth but was outplayed 2-11, 6-11, 6-11, 3-11.
In today’s Men’s Team competition, Guyana will face Argentina, while the Women’s will come up against Chile. Tomorrow, both sides will play Ecuador.
BRONZE IN BOXING
Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam earned Guyana its only medals (so far) in Paraguay.
The two boxers settled for Bronze in their respective weight class after failing to advance past the semi-finals stage.
Allicock lost at the scale in his proposed 57kg fight against Colombian Jean Carlos Pachito, after the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym boxer failed to make the weight.
Amsterdam had a Unanimous Decision loss to Argentina’s Benjamin Grimaux in the Welterweight Division.
The other boxer, Colin Lewis, exited his lightweight Division in the Quarter-finals.
Guyana is represented in the disciplines of boxing, squash, table Tennis and Badminton.
With Badminton and Boxing out of the way, the country will look to its Table Tennis and Squash players for more medals.
At the 2018 Games Guyana ended with five medals coming from Track and Field (one silver, two bronze) and Boxing (two bronze).
Oct 12, 2022Guyana secure two bronze in boxing By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – After failing to reach the medal rounds in their respective singles events, Guyana’s table tennis players will now shift...
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – Someone published a letter in the Kaieteur News on me titled, “Freddie Kissoon speaks for himself... more
Kaieteur News – Mark Twain is reported to have said that if you pick up a starving dog and feed him, he will not bite... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]