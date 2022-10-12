Table Tennis players shift attention to teams’ event today

Guyana secure two bronze in boxing

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – After failing to reach the medal rounds in their respective singles events, Guyana’s table tennis players will now shift their attention to the start of the Teams event today at the South American Games.

After brushing aside Valeria Zelada of Paraguay (4-0) in her round-of-32, Edghill repeated her performance in the round-of-16 against Peru’s Isabel Guevara, winning 4 – 1 (12-10, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7).

The win placed Edghill in the quarter-finals to face Colombia’s Cory Mejia. However, Edghill failed to score more than six points in her four matches against the Colombian, losing 6-11, 6-11, 6-11, 2-11.

Meanwhile, Natalie Cummings, in her women’s singles Round-of-16 against Daniela Gomez of Chile, would go on to lose 0-4 (5-11, 7-11, 3-11, 6-11).

Shemar Britton, playing Jorge Puga the tournament’s second-seed from Colombia, showed his worth but was outplayed 2-11, 6-11, 6-11, 3-11.

In today’s Men’s Team competition, Guyana will face Argentina, while the Women’s will come up against Chile. Tomorrow, both sides will play Ecuador.

BRONZE IN BOXING

Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam earned Guyana its only medals (so far) in Paraguay.

The two boxers settled for Bronze in their respective weight class after failing to advance past the semi-finals stage.

Allicock lost at the scale in his proposed 57kg fight against Colombian Jean Carlos Pachito, after the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym boxer failed to make the weight.

Amsterdam had a Unanimous Decision loss to Argentina’s Benjamin Grimaux in the Welterweight Division.

The other boxer, Colin Lewis, exited his lightweight Division in the Quarter-finals.

Guyana is represented in the disciplines of boxing, squash, table Tennis and Badminton.

With Badminton and Boxing out of the way, the country will look to its Table Tennis and Squash players for more medals.

At the 2018 Games Guyana ended with five medals coming from Track and Field (one silver, two bronze) and Boxing (two bronze).