Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mayor’s Cup Committee wishes Mayor Narine happy birthday

Oct 12, 2022 Sports

2023 Football tournament in his honour set for March 14 to April 16

Kaieteur News – The Mayor’s Cup Committee is extending happy birthday wishes to Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine who celebrates his 31st birthday today, October 12th.

Mayor Ubraj Narine

The Mayor’s Cup Organising Committee usually plans the Mayor’s Cup football tournament for Inter-Ward and Village teams and other activities in recognition of the Mayor’s birthday. The tournament this year was already played after being previously delayed and not contested due to the covid pandemic.

However, the committee led by Executive Coordinator Lennox Arthur has already started planning for the next tournament.

That event has been fixed for March 14th to April 16th, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Table Tennis players shift attention to teams’ event today

Table Tennis players shift attention to teams’ event today

Oct 12, 2022

Guyana secure two bronze in boxing By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – After failing to reach the medal rounds in their respective singles events, Guyana’s table tennis players will now shift...
Read More
GTTA to host Caribbean Mini/Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships

GTTA to host Caribbean Mini/Pre Cadet Table...

Oct 12, 2022

Allicock recovering after ‘heart pain’ scare

Allicock recovering after ‘heart pain’ scare

Oct 12, 2022

Warriors disappoint loyal fans, Where did they go wrong?

Warriors disappoint loyal fans, Where did they go...

Oct 12, 2022

Norton accuses Government of pollicising cricket

Norton accuses Government of pollicising cricket

Oct 12, 2022

Mayor’s Cup Committee wishes Mayor Narine happy birthday

Mayor’s Cup Committee wishes Mayor Narine happy...

Oct 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The sin of ingratitude

    Kaieteur News – Mark Twain is reported to have said that if you pick up a starving dog and feed him, he will not bite... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]