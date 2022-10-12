Mayor’s Cup Committee wishes Mayor Narine happy birthday

Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2022 Sports
2023 Football tournament in his honour set for March 14 to April 16
Kaieteur News – The Mayor’s Cup Committee is extending happy birthday wishes to Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine who celebrates his 31st birthday today, October 12th.
The Mayor’s Cup Organising Committee usually plans the Mayor’s Cup football tournament for Inter-Ward and Village teams and other activities in recognition of the Mayor’s birthday. The tournament this year was already played after being previously delayed and not contested due to the covid pandemic.
However, the committee led by Executive Coordinator Lennox Arthur has already started planning for the next tournament.
That event has been fixed for March 14th to April 16th, 2023.
