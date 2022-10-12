Magistrate orders psychological evaluation for ‘fake doctor’

– grants him $80,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Three months after 27-year-old Mikhail Tadius McLennon was exposed for pretending to be a Doctor, the man on Tuesday made his first court appearance and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The Defendant, who is a resident of Pattensen, Turkeyen, Georgetown, appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva.

McLennon pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on June 3, 2022, at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, while not being a medical practitioner, he identified himself to Bibi Hassan as a person qualified to practice medicine.

The Police Legal Advisor (PLA) had advised that McLennon be charged with ‘Improper Use of Medical Title, Contrary to Section 13 (1) (c) of the Medical Practitioner Act Chapter 32:02.’

The Defendant’s Lawyer made an application to the court for his client to undergo psychological evaluation and this was ordered by Principal Magistrate Latchman.

The Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of $80,000 and the matter was adjourned to October 28, 2022 for disclosure of the evaluation report.

Following a Facebook post by the Guyana Cancer Foundation on July 13, last, which notified the public that McLennon is not a Doctor and is no longer affiliated with the Foundation, the man had admitted guilt and quickly apologised to those who were affected by his actions.

Hassan, the President/Founder of the Foundation, in a statement explained that McLennon had asked to be a volunteer with the Foundation and he was hired. However, she noted that after McLennon was hired, “persons from the media and others called to confirm that he is not a Doctor.”

Notably, checks made by the Foundation revealed that there were no records showing McLennon is registered at the Medical Council of Guyana. According to Hassan, she then questioned McLennon about his medical degree and he refused to send a copy of it to her. “He said he is working as a Medical Officer/Pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy but there is no such pharmacy that exists,” it was further noted.

Hassan made it clear too that McLennon is no longer affiliated with the Guyana Cancer Foundation. In a purported curriculum vitae (CV) that McLennon submitted to the foundation, under work experience that he is a Medical Officer at the pharmacy (which was found to be non-existence), that he worked at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the New Amsterdam Family Health Centre, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and a few other places. As for education, he claimed he attended the University of Guyana (UG), Texila University and Queen’s College. Also, Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and the name of a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were listed as references. Under qualification, McLennon stated that he has a Degree in Medicine, Diploma in Theatre Arts and a certificate in Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher.

Following the statement by the Foundation, many persons on social media platforms reposted it and some even questioned why the Foundation did not confirm whether McLennon was indeed a medical personnel. McLennon later took to his Facebook page and made a statement in which he admitted that he was wrong and acknowledged, “I made a huge mistake and I would at least try to explain my side.”