Guyanese Golfers Excell in Suriname

Hussain Surprises, London and Kishore Confirm dominance

Kaieteur News – The Annual Suriname Republic Bank Guyana Invitational golf tournament was held over the past weekend at the Paramaribo Golf Club and saw the largest number of Guyanese golfers challenging for honours at that country’s major event which included players from Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad, French Guiana, Holland and United States. Suriname’s Asif Baboe retained the top spot in the Championship Category but Guyana performed exceedingly well in all the other flights.

Guyana’s team was made up of players from Lusignan Golf Club which was represented by current and past Guyana Open champions Avinda Kishore, Avinash Persaud and Mike Mangal supported by David Harry, Rakesh Harry, and Pandit Ravi Persaud, and the Nexgen Golf Academy that was sponsored by Digicel Business, and represented by Aleem Hussain and Vishal Harry, joining forces to play for Guyana in the Championship Category.

The major surprise of the tournament was Aleem Hussain, who hasn’t played competitive Golf in over two years, climbing the leader board to second place after Day 1, earning him a spot in the prestigious final group on Sunday with Guyana Open Champion Avinda Kishore. After a hard fought day, interrupted by rain delays, it was Hussain who emerged as the top Guyanese golfer in the championship category (tied for second overall), ahead of Kishore. Kishore however produced a dominant overall performance winning both the best gross overall and longest drive on Day two.

According to Hussain, “The course is suited for accuracy and the fact that I was playing with an injured back actually helped to ensure that I kept the my swing at 60% allowing me to stay in contention throughout. I want to thank my caddy Dhanai Harry and team member Vishal Harry, who came in 13th overall for helping Nexgen Golf Academy achieve such good results in our first tournament. Also to our sponsor Digicel Business who supplied essential rain gear to help us through the last day.”

In the B Flight, First Place went to Brian Hackett with current president of the LGC Patanjilee Persaud coming in second.

In the C Flight, Carlos Adams slipped from first place on Saturday to finish in third place with Jordi Pinol in fourth.

In the Women’s Category, current Ladies Guyana Open Champion Shanella London proved she was the top female golfer in the region with a convincing performance, winning best gross and overall Women’s Title, along with the longest drive on both days. Eureka Giddings showed grit to come in third in the Women’s second Flight.

Ms. London said, “I am happy to show that I can perform as well as I do in Guyana and it’s only a matter of time before I prove myself in other countries as well. I’m constantly practicing to improve my game and wish to thank my supporters and Coach Pope Emmanuel who believed in me from the beginning.”

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud said in his remarks “the focus now turns to the Guyana Open scheduled for October 29th and 30th at the Lusignan Golf Club that promises to be a grand event for golf and tourism.”

Final results were:

Championship Category:

Aleem Hussain tied for 2nd, Avinda Kishore 5th, Mike Mangal 7th, Rakesh Harry 10th, David Harry 12th, Vishal ‘Butters’ Harry 13th, Avinash Persaud 15th and Pandit Ravi Persaud 17th.

Flight B: Brian Hackett 1st, Patanjilee Persaud 2nd, 6th Videsh Persaud 6th, Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ghanpat 7th, Paton George 8th, Guillermo Escarraga 10th, Rohan Albert 14th, Pope Emmanuel London 17th, Parmanand ‘Nax’ Persaud 18th, Miguel Oviedo 19th, and Troy Cadogan 23rd.

Flight C: Carlos Adams 3rd, Jordi Pinol 4th and Chet Bowling 5th and Ian Blue 8th.

Women’s A – Shanella London 1st and Women’s B–Eureka Giddings 3rd.