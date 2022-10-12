GCA Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc/Suzuki Motorcycles cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The GCA’s Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc/Susuki Motor Cycles Second Division T20 for teams in the City continued over the weekend with a century from Kevin Kisten highlighting action in the matches.

On Saturday at Malteenoes, Rajendra Singh hit five fours and six sixes in 88 and along with Andy Lall,who made 68 with five fours and six sixes, shared in a 131-run opening stand.

But only Mahendra Seenarine (12) of the other batters reached double figures while Extras contributed 23 as Bel Air Rubis made 207-9.

Joel Gilkes (3-39) and Joshua Jones (2-45) bowled well for Agricola who were dismissed for 78 in 15.4 overs.

Idris Allen (18) and Neil Hutton (15) added 19 for the first wicket but only Joel Drakes who hit two sixes in 14 reached double figures.

Avindra Gainda had 3-7 while Mahendra Jeenarine (2-24) and Terrence King (2-2) ensured Bell Air Rubis won 129 runs.

In the afternoon game, Ace Warriors made 133-7 as Mortland Ward scored 59 with eight fours and a six while Nkosi Whyte got 19.

Randy Lindore had 2-22 for GDF who replied with 134-8 to win by two wickets.

Ward scored 33 while Lindore made 31 as Divendra Lall had 2-25 and Dequan Murray 2-24.

At QC, GNIC beat Diplomats by 36 runs after GNIC reached 158-9 with Dexter Soloman hitting eight fours and a six in 68. He got support from Rashidi Benjamin (23) and Jeffery Blair (27) as Shemroy Griffith had 4-39, while Quincy Cummings (2-13) and Micheal McCalmont (2-51) were the main wicket-takers for Diplomats who were restricted to 122-9.

Ezekiel Mondesir blasted 11 fours and a six in 73 but only Adrian Foster with 15 got into double figures as Marcel Mentore had 4-21 while Christian Husbans got 3-20.

In the afternoon match, 4R Lions beat third class with a 150-run opening stand between Kevin Christian and Romeo Deonarain spearheaded 4R to 201-4.

Christian smashed eight fours and 10 sixes in a belligerent 111, while Deonarain played the supporting role with a well composed 37.

Damion Sam had 2-21 for Third Class who fell short of their target despite 30 from Lenny Pancham, 25 from Ameer Khan and 23 Gopaul Ramgobin.

Salim Khan had 4-23, Warton Gill took 3-40 and Deonarain had 2-17.

In Sunday afternoon’s game at QC, Ace Warriors reached 164-8 with Nikosi Whyte making 51 with five fours and a six while Andre Meredith scored 37 with four fours and three sixes but only Rawle Enmore with 19 and Roger Aaron 16 passed 15.

Steven Mangal had 2-23 for Sophia who reached 165-6 in 16.1 overs with Ranold Hercules hitting three fours and a six in an unbeaten 51 and Dwayne Peters’ 43 with four fours and three sixes, powered them to a four-wicket win. Roger Aaron had 2-21.

At Malteenoes, GDF reached 199-9 in 20 overs with Hakeem David making 67 with five fours and fours sixes and Randy Wade scored 51 four fours and three sixes as they shared in 111-run opening stand in 10 overs. But only Randy Lindore with 13, of the other batters reached double figures.

Pernell Christie had 3-38 and Shawn Thompson with 3-33 for Agricola who were limited to 75-6 when their 20 overs expired despite Thompson’s 28 with three fours and a six and 15 from Neil Hutton.

Wade and Damion Waldron had two wickets each as GDF.

In the afternoon, 4-R Lions reached 140-9 with Salim Khan (21), Ronaldo Scouten (20), Tomani Caesar (19) and Romeo Deonarine (15) all got starts without going on.

Mark Cumberbatch (2-18), Marcus Watkins (2-15) and Delon Dalrymple (2-20) bowled well for Malteenoes who responded with 141-7 with two balls remaining to win by three wickets.

Nichosie Barker stroked an unbeaten 70 from 38 balls with three fours and six sixes and shared in a 95-run unfinished eight wicket stand with Sheldon Agar who 25 not out to see MSC to a thrilling last over win.

Richard Dowlatram had 3-15 and Demerara opener Rampertab Ramnauth took 2-17.