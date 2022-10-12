Dem bite de hand dat feed dem

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a sad thing wah happen to Kaieteur News. It look and smell like wan inside job. And now it increasingly appearing like wan inside job.

Many years ago, dem had a terrible thing happen at de newspaper printery. Dem kill nuff ah dem employee at de printery. Dat is why de boss man had to move de press to de office location. He do dat to mek dem employee feel safe.

When de incident bin happen, people bin tell he fuh shut down de newspaper. Dem tell he it nah worth all wah he gat fuh guh through. But de boss man of de Waterfall paper bin study all dem staff wah he had. He bin concern about how dem gan put food pon dem table. And suh he continue with de paper.

Nuff time when he did doing construction wuk, people used to walk off de road and beg fuh wuk. During de pandemic, one man come and seh how he nah gat food fuh feed he children. De boss man didn’t have vacancy but he still give de man a hold-on because he feel fuh de man and how he nah able to feed he children.

Suh much people dis man does help and look how dem turn around and repay he. Some ah dem go after de silver dollars. Dem leff de wuk and go and destroy dem professionalism fuh a few dollars more. Even when dem was offered more money dem leff. Some ah dem regret. But it nah gat no greater fool in life dan wan ungrateful fool.

Talk half, leff half.