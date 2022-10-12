Back-to-back wins for Golden Stars FC; Hi Stars fly past Silver Stars

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Upper Demerara FA

Kaieteur News – Golden Stars Football Club was in unstoppable form turning back the challenges of Silver Stars FC and Capital FC when competition in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League continued this past weekend at the Mackenzie Sports Club and Wisburg Grounds.

On Monday, playing at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground, Golden Stars shone brightly against Silver Stars shutting them out 5-0 with five different players getting on the scoresheets.

Latrel John opened the scoring in the 28th minute and was followed by Azekiel Webster in the 44th; Alazane Chester touched in one of his own four minutes later.

Next to ink his name on the scoresheet was Raheem Williams in the 50th minute and closing things out ten minutes later was Romario Hamilton.

On Saturday at the Wisburg Ground, Golden Stars set the winning tone for the weekend when they took care of business against Capital FC, 3-1 coming from a goal down.

Gordon Samuels responded almost immediately after his side went down in the 10th minute through a Keyland Samuels goal for Capital FC.

Gordon rocked the nets in the 12th minute to restore balance to the proceedings. Thereafter, Golden Stars took over and fired in two unanswered goals compliments of Alazane Chester in the 22nd minute and Kenneth James in the 40th minute to seal full points.

The other team recording a win was Hi Stars FC over their counterparts from Silver Stars on Saturday at the Wisburg Ground.

Netting for the winners were Azeinno Bengamine (14’), Shemiah Samuels (42’), Duqain Samuels (48’) and Malih McLear, who found the back of the nets in the 55th minute.

The other match contested on Monday at the MSC Ground produced an exciting 1-1 draw between Eagles FC and Amelia’s Ward FC which had taken the lead in the first half through Dixie Pierre’s goal in the 31st minute.

That advantage was kept intact until the 82nd minute when Amelia’s Ward was able to fire back through a Dexter Milo goal to earn an equal share of the points.