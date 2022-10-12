Allicock recovering after ‘heart pain’ scare

– No medical official apart of Guyana’s S/A Games contingent

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana had a scare on Monday evening, when Boxer Keevin Allicock took ill at the South American Games.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News states that Allicock complained about feeling unwell and while doing so, collapsed complaining with severe chest pains.

This newspaper understands that Guyanese officials were frantic in getting assistance, since the country didn’t travel with any medical personnel or physiotherapist.

According to reports, team doctors from Panama came to Allicock rescue and attended to the Guyanese boxer as they awaited the arrival of the ambulance.

However, Allicock, yesterday, told Kaieteur News that he was dehydrated after trying to ‘make weight’ for his semi-finals fight against Colombian Jean Carlos Pachito in the 57kg weight class.

“Last night (Monday), I got a shock in my heart. I’ve been asking for a massage after my last fight (Peru’s Darwin Perez) and I was told they had to make arrangements to get a massage therapist,” Allicock told Kaieteur News from the South American Games.

Guyana did not travel with a physiotherapist to Paraguay, unlike the Commonwealth Games where they had two.

Allicock, who said he was certain of a victory in his semi-finals, said, “I trained the night before the weigh-in; I was so drained I felt like I was under my weight because my body was drained. I woke up in the morning around 6:00 something and I was .7 over my weight. I started training right there but I couldn’t make the weight because I was already drained.”

Allicock said he came down to 57.1kg, which was still above the weight required to enter the ring.

A dejected Allicock said everything happened after he had to forfeit his fight against Perez who would now face Luiz Oliveira of Brazil in the finals.

Allicock highlighted that he was puzzled at not making weight, since it had never happened before at the numbers games and championship he has attended during his illustrious amateur career.

“I did some test and I’m fine. I’m supposed to return tomorrow for some more test. But I’ll be ok,” Allicock affirmed.

Up to the time of this report, Kaieteur News was awaiting a report from the team’s Chef de Mission, president of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Attorney-At-Law, Keavon Bess.

Bess, while acknowledging the incident, said a release would’ve been forthcoming.

With athletes competing in a combat sport (boxing) making up the 22-member contingent, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) might have overlooked having an important member(s) of the team – a medical personnel/physiotherapist.