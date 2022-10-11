Two dead in Corentyne smash-up

Kaieteur News – Two persons are now dead following an accident on the Kiltern Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are Yusuf Ali, 54 of Johanna, South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. The second victim who was reportedly driving the bus has not been identified.

Reports are that on Sunday at about 00:35 hrs, Ali was the passenger in minibus BFF 7369 (owned by him) while the man who has not been identified was the driver. It is alleged that the bus was proceeding south along the eastern lane of the Kiltern Public Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked truck GNN 8333. Ali and the unidentified driver sustained injuries to their bodies and were rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver’s body is presently at the hospital mortuary awaiting identification.